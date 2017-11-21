Betty Jane Purnell, 90, Heritage National Bank employee, Christian mentor, Bible camp worker

Betty Jane (Miller) Purnell, 90, of Manheim, beloved wife of the late Robert Paul Purnell, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 16, 2017.

She worked 37 years at Heritage National Bank, Cherry Hill, N.J.; and served six years at Tri-State Bible Camp & Conference, Montague, N.J. She and her husband were for many years mentors to numerous Christian young people.

She was predeceased by her parents: Susan Miller and William Miller; and her four brothers: Vince, George, William, and James Miller.

Services will be held Nov. 26 at Sheetz Funeral Home, 16 E. Main St., Mount Joy. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., and the service begins at 11. Interment will follow at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Bible Church, 2075 Harrisburg Ave., Mount Joy, PA 17552.

To send an online condolence, visit sheetzfuneralhome.com. Sheetz Funeral Home, Mount Joy, handled the arrangements.