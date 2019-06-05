Betty J. Ruppert Bucher, Landis Homes resident, pastor’s wife, Provident Bookstore manager

Betty Jane Ruppert Bucher, died on May 30, 2019 in Lititz.

She was born in York on Jan. 25, 1926. Her parents were the late Henry Lewis Ruppert and Hettie Good Martin Ruppert.

She graduated from East Lampeter High School in 1944. In 1945, she married Roy Carper Bucher of Ephrata. He attended Goshen College and Seminary and was pastor of the East Peoria Mennonite Church, Metamora Mennonite Church in Illinois and Doylestown Mennonite Church in Doylestown. He also served as chaplain at the Doylestown Hospital for seven years. Betty worked as manager of the Provident Bookstore in Doylestown. She has resided at Landis Homes in Lititz, for several years and is a member of the Neffsville Mennonite Church.

She is survived by three children: Judy (Samuel Hope), of Fairfax, Va.; Darrel of East Lampeter; and Carlene (Gary Meyers), of New Britain; and three grandchildren: Melissa Meyers (Ed Gibson), of Lansdale; Marcia Meyers (Pat McGee) of Lansdale; and Mark Meyers (Abby Kauffman) of Pottstown; and seven great-grandchildren: Patrick, Lily and Madalyn McGee; Emma and Jack Gibson; and Harper and Clayton Meyers. She is also survived by a brother: Jay Ruppert of Ephrata.

Preceding her in death is a foster daughter: Norma Imhoff; and a sister-in-law: Fay Ruppert.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty’s funeral service at the Landis Homes West Bethany Chapel, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, on Monday, June 3, at 11:30 a.m. Friends may visit with the family at the Chapel from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Hammer Creek Mennonite Cemetery, Lititz.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S. 12th St., P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-9989; or Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.

To send an online condolence, visit buchfuneral.com. Arrangements by Buch Funeral Home, Manheim.