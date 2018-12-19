Betty J. Belmonte, 88, RCA retiree, Salem UMC member, enjoyed time spent with her family
Betty J. Belmonte, 88, of Manheim passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Dec, 17, 2018.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Phares M. and Anna Kautz Sweitzer. She was the loving wife of the late Rafael Belmonte, who died in 2004.
Betty retired after 25 years from the former RCA, Lancaster. She was a former member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim. She was also a lifetime member of the Manheim VFW Post 5956 Ladies Auxiliary and Democratic Club. Betty enjoyed traveling to Florida and she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving is a son: Daniel L., husband of Nancy Mastros Breitigan of Manheim; two grandchildren: Nicole L. wife of Robert Lannigan; and Daniel C., husband of Audrey Breitigan, both of Manheim; and three great-grandchildren; Daniel R. Breitigan; Madeline and Nicholas Berger. Betty was also survived by her long-time companion: Robert Ross.
She was preceded in death by a brother: Phares Sweitzer Jr.; and two sisters: Edna Mays and Dorothy Ruhl.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m. There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Rapho Township.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Betty’s memory to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Betty J. Belmonte, 88, RCA retiree, Salem UMC member, enjoyed time spent with her family
Betty J. Belmonte, 88, of Manheim passed away peacefully at...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Dec. 20, 2018
Kay L. (Kauffman) Horst, 56, passed away unexpectedly of natural...
-
Samuel S. ‘Sam’ Keefer, 74, Vietnam veteran, Armstrong electrician, train enthusiast, family man
Samuel S. “Sam” Keefer, 74, of Manheim passed away at...
-
Linda M. Winters, 70, MCHS and Emile’s Hairdressing Academy grad, Walmart worker
Linda M. (Maurer) Winters, 70, of Elizabethtown, passed away on...
-
Betty Jane Spahr, 90, long-time MC elementary art teacher, member of Salem UMC
Betty Jane Spahr, 90 of Manheim, died peacefully on Tuesday,...
-
Dorothy S. Herneisen, 88, Agway secretary, active in the Manheim community, enjoyed traveling
Dorothy S. Herneisen, 88, of Lititz, died on Monday, Dec....
-
Festive 2nd Friday fun
A light drizzle with the thermometer in the 40s meant...
-
Betty J. Belmonte, 88, RCA retiree, Salem UMC member, enjoyed time spent with her family
Betty J. Belmonte, 88, of Manheim passed away peacefully...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Dec. 20, 2018
Kay L. (Kauffman) Horst, 56, passed away unexpectedly of...
-
Samuel S. ‘Sam’ Keefer, 74, Vietnam veteran, Armstrong electrician, train enthusiast, family man
Samuel S. “Sam” Keefer, 74, of Manheim passed away...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Marianne says:
-
Tim B says:
-
Victoria Rothstein says: