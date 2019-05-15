Betty G. Glick, 86, Penn State fan, enjoyed dancing, supporting her grandkids’ activities
Betty G. Glick, 86, of Lititz, passed away on May 9, 2019 at Brethren Village.
Born in St. Louis, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Thomas Gunning and Bertha (Hunter) Isgriggs, as well as her late step-father, Damon Isgriggs. Betty was the loving wife for almost 60 years to the late Jere H. Glick, who died in April 2013.
Betty was an avid Penn State fan. She enjoyed dancing and loved supporting and attending her grandchildren’s activities.
Surviving are two daughters: Patti Lehman and her husband Harry III of Conestoga; and Debra Rothermel and her husband, Alan of Lititz; a son: Jere T. Glick and his wife, Cindy of Breinigsville; five grandchildren: Christopher, Ryan, Carrie, Ashley and Caitlyn; and brother-in-law: Terry Glick, husband of Josephine “Jo” of Lititz.
Betty was preceded in death by her sister: Patricia Martin; and brother-in-law: William Martin.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, with Pastor Jerry Berrier officiating. Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral Home. Burial will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To place an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
