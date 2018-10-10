Betty D. Richmond, 92, member of Pearl Street UMC choir, enjoyed scrapbooking, painting
Betty D. Richmond, 92, of Lititz, died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2018, at Luthercare at Luther Acres, where she had resided since 2000.
She was the loving wife of Albert H. Richmond, who passed away in 2013. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Emerson and Florence Stamm Rice.
Betty was an artist all her life, including scrapbooking, photography, and painting. She loved to sing, and was part of the choir at the Pearl Street United Methodist Church for many years.
Surviving are two stepdaughters: Marilyn (Barry) Erb of Ephrata; and Janice Malloy of Bensalem; sister: Dorothy Swope of Middleburg; and two grandchildren: Hailee and Jared Danielson.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her first husband: Wilbur Danielsen; son: David B. Danielsen; and siblings: James Rice, Robert Rice, Donald Rice, and Shirley Beck.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service on Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Chapel at Luther Acres, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, at 11 a.m.. Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pearl Street United Methodist Church, 133 Pearl St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
The family would like the thank the staff at Luthercare and to Compassus Hospice for their care of Betty during this time.
To leave an online condolence, visit DeBordSnyder.com. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Knights’ win over Warwick creates Section One logjam
Drew Johnson didn’t get onto the scoresheet Monday night, but...
-
Turnovers cost Warwick in 28-20 loss to Township
Warwick returned last Friday to the site of one of...
-
Betty D. Richmond, 92, member of Pearl Street UMC choir, enjoyed scrapbooking, painting
Betty D. Richmond, 92, of Lititz, died peacefully on Oct....
-
Fassnacht and Pelensky advance to Regionals
Brock Fassnacht went into what he called “safety mode” after...
-
Barons take sole possession of first
The opening kickoff settled into Ben Wagner’s hands as many...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Oct. 11, 2018
Roger Earl Turcotte, 90, passed away on Oct. 4 at...
-
Sharon E. Overton, 60, State of NJ worker, St. Richard Catholic member, athletic, Phillies fan
Sharon E. Overton, 60, of Manheim, formerly of Hamilton Township,...
-
Knights’ win over Warwick creates Section One logjam
Drew Johnson didn’t get onto the scoresheet Monday night,...
-
Turnovers cost Warwick in 28-20 loss to Township
Warwick returned last Friday to the site of one...
-
Betty D. Richmond, 92, member of Pearl Street UMC choir, enjoyed scrapbooking, painting
Betty D. Richmond, 92, of Lititz, died peacefully on...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Amanda says:
-
Andrea Brendict says:
-
Pete Labella says: