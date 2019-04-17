Betty A. Royer, 93, nurse, cherished her family, enjoyed flower gardening, trips to OCMD
Betty A. Royer, 93, of Manheim, died peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.
Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Charles M. and Mamie Shenenberger Geib. Betty was the loving wife of the late Paul H. Royer, who died in April of 1997.
Betty worked as a nurse for Dr. Dorothy Neff of Lancaster. She attended Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim. Betty’s interests included flower gardening, cooking, boating, swimming, and spending time at the beach at Ocean City, Maryland. She had a lifelong passion for her family and cherished the time she could spend with them.
Surviving is a daughter: Paulette A., wife of William E. Miller of Havre De Grace, Md.; a son: Gary L., husband of Victoria Royer of Manheim; a granddaughter: Heather Royer of Pittsburgh; a brother: Robert, husband of Mary Geib; and a sister: Mary Rose all of Manheim.
Services were held April 16 at Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Betty’s memory to Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Robert C. ‘Bob’ Meck, 85, Lititz H.S. grad, Navy vet, Benner’s pharmacist, enjoyed yardwork
Robert C. “Bob” Meck, 85, passed away on April 8,...
-
Kimberly A. ‘Kim’ Freed, 43, die-hard Eagles fan, enjoyed playing softball, especially fond of cats
Kimberly A. “Kim” Freed, 43, of Manheim, passed away on...
-
Barbara A. Hess, 71, government military inspector at ISC, enjoyed cruising, entertaining, cooking
Barbara A. Hess, 71, of Lititz, passed away after a...
-
Gladys A. Hylton, 91, Lititz H.S. grad, music teacher, organist, choir director, world traveler
Gladys A. Hylton, 91, of Brethren Village, Lititz, passed away...
-
Betty A. Royer, 93, nurse, cherished her family, enjoyed flower gardening, trips to OCMD
Betty A. Royer, 93, of Manheim, died peacefully on Friday,...
-
Nancy J. Yoder, 88, hairstylist, co-owned Casual Beauty Shop, enjoyed her grandchildren
Nancy J. Yoder, 88, of Legends of Lititz and formerly...
-
Siv E. Cacamis, 97, Sweden native, mother of four
Siv Elizabeth Cacamis died in Lititz, on April 8, 2019....
-
Robert C. ‘Bob’ Meck, 85, Lititz H.S. grad, Navy vet, Benner’s pharmacist, enjoyed yardwork
Robert C. “Bob” Meck, 85, passed away on April...
-
Kimberly A. ‘Kim’ Freed, 43, die-hard Eagles fan, enjoyed playing softball, especially fond of cats
Kimberly A. “Kim” Freed, 43, of Manheim, passed away...
-
Barbara A. Hess, 71, government military inspector at ISC, enjoyed cruising, entertaining, cooking
Barbara A. Hess, 71, of Lititz, passed away after...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Alice says:
-
-
Cory Van Brookhoven says: