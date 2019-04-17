Home   >   Obituaries   >   Betty A. Royer, 93, nurse, cherished her family, enjoyed flower gardening, trips to OCMD

Betty A. Royer, 93, nurse, cherished her family, enjoyed flower gardening, trips to OCMD

By on April 17, 2019

Betty A. Royer, 93, of Manheim, died peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.

Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Charles M. and Mamie Shenenberger Geib. Betty was the loving wife of the late Paul H. Royer, who died in April of 1997.

Betty worked as a nurse for Dr. Dorothy Neff of Lancaster. She attended Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim. Betty’s interests included flower gardening, cooking, boating, swimming, and spending time at the beach at Ocean City, Maryland. She had a lifelong passion for her family and cherished the time she could spend with them.

Surviving is a daughter: Paulette A., wife of William E. Miller of Havre De Grace, Md.; a son: Gary L., husband of Victoria Royer of Manheim; a granddaughter: Heather Royer of Pittsburgh; a brother: Robert, husband of Mary Geib; and a sister: Mary Rose all of Manheim.

Services were held April 16 at Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Betty’s memory to Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *