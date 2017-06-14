Home   >   Obituaries   >   Bessie M. Holos, 87, Caln School District worker, mother of two, enjoyed birdwatching, traveling

June 14, 2017

Bessie M. Holos, 87, of Lititz, passed away Friday, June 9, 2017, at the Gardens of Lititz.

Born in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Dora McCracken Miller.

Bessie worked in the maintenance department at Caln School District, Thorndale. She was a self-proclaimed neighborhood watch person and she had a lifelong passion for her children and grandchildren. Bessie enjoyed birdwatching, traveling, and crocheting afghans.

Surviving is a daughter: Donna J. Thornsberry of Idaho; daughter-in-law: Elsie B. Albright of Lititz; six grandchildren: Melissa Myers, Tammy Thornsberry, Anne Bistline, Benjamin and Andrew Albright, and Angie Imhoff; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a sister: Helen Burkhart of Altoona.

Bessie was preceded in death by a son: Michael Albright; brother: Benjamin Miller; and three sisters: Mary Spencer, Irene Ickes, and Margaret Clinger.

Graveside services were held June 13 at Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim.

To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Lititz, handled the arrangements.

