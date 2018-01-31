Bert G. Eddy, 90, WWII vet, government electrician, Salem Lutheran member
Bert G. Eddy, 90, of Lititz and formerly of Bowie, Md., passed away on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Luther Acres, Lititz.
Born in Penn Run, he was the son of the late Samuel G. and Lauretta Fetterman Eddy. He was the loving husband of Ruth Shaffer Eddy, and they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in August of last year.
Bert worked for over 40 years as an electronic technician for the United States government. He graduated from the Capital Institute of Technology, Maryland, and was a member of Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, Lititz. Bert proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. His interests included bowling and playing cards, especially bridge.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son: Roy K. Eddy of Lancaster; and a brother: Ben Eddy of Erie.
He was preceded in death by three sisters: Marie Dombrosky, Faye Durbin, Leda Treager; and two brothers: Ralph and Harry Eddy.
Services were held at the Luther Acres Chapel, Lititz, on Jan. 31. Interment was in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Bert’s memory to Occupational Development Center, 640 Martha Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601.
To send the family online condolences, go to BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim assisted Bert’s family with the arrangements.
