Bernard J. Martin, 89, retired from Lancaster Newspapers, St. Anne’s Retirement Community volunteer

Bernard J. “Barney” Martin, 89, of Lititz, formerly of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at his home.

Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Francis H. and Catherine C. (Hohenwarter) Martin. He was the loving and devoted husband of Nancy (Burkhart) Martin, with whom he shared over 68 years of marriage.

He was a graduate of Sacred Heart Parochial School and a 1946 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School.

Bernard began working at Lancaster Newspapers, Inc., as a news carrier in 1942 and later worked in the production department until his retirement in 1990.

He was a longtime member of St. Anne Catholic Church where he regularly volunteered for different events. Bernard was a member of the St. Anne-Neumann Senior Citizens club, Centerville AARP, and also volunteered at St. Anne’s Retirement Community. He enjoyed gardening, reading, but most of all spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his children: Beth Wade, wife of Philip, Susan M. Martin, both of Lititz; David B. Martin, husband of Rachel; and Daniel R. Martin, husband of Nicole, both of Lancaster. Also surviving are two granddaughters: Amanda Wade Herr, wife of Keith, of Lititz; Ruth Costanzo of Lancaster; and two grandsons: Joseph and John Martin of Lancaster.

He was preceded in death by a son: Stephen B. Martin; five sisters: Sister Marie Adelaide IHM, Catherine Martin, Margaret Martin, Helen E. Martin, Dorothy A. Ressel; and three brothers: Francis G. Martin, Robert J. Martin and Richard H. Martin.

A mass of Christian burial was held May 26, 2018 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Lancaster, with Rev. Tri M. Luong as celebrant. Interment followed in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bernard’s memory may be made to Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601.

To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.

