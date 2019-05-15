Bernard A. Thome, 81, E-town College runner; Donegal H.S. math, computer teacher, and coach
Bernard A. Thome, 81, formerly of Elizabethtown and Milton Grove, departed from life at his home at Brethren Village, Lititz, on Wednesday, May 8.
He was born in Milton Grove, Mount Joy Township on Nov. 24, 1937 to the late Bernard G. and Mary E. (Rutherford) Thome.
Surviving Bernie are his older sister: Mary Louise Gish of Elizabethtown; and several nephews and nieces.
His younger sister: Jo Ann Miller; and younger brother: John Winfield Thome, are both deceased.
He was a member of Milton Grove United Methodist Church and an affiliate member of the Brethren Village Chapel.
He attended Milton Grove Elementary School, Mount Joy High School, and was in the first graduating class of Donegal High School in 1955. Bernie graduated from Elizabethtown College (bachelor’s degree) in 1959, from Millersville University (master’s degree) in 1963, and attended Penn State University.
Bernie co-anchored the Elizabethtown College Cross Country Teams in 1957 and 1958 and ran in the Middle Atlantic States Cross Country in 1958.
He was a high school mathematics and computer science teacher, co-coached high school soccer, track and field, and Jr. High basketball. He also co-coached the Lancaster County All Star Soccer team that played against teams in the European countries of England, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal. He was a member of the Elizabethtown College Athletic Hall of Fame and the Donegal High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Bernie terminated his public school teaching and coaching career in 1993. He had begun his high school teaching career at Bethel High School and taught there for four years and then taught and coached at Donegal High School for another 30 years.
Following teaching and coaching, Bernie devoted his time doing correspondence work that related to former students, former athletes, church personnel, missionaries and relatives and friends throughout the United States and overseas.
His simple life of love touched many lives through his teaching and coaching career, and his correspondences. Bernie’s will is that each one of you simply remember him in your own heart, in your own way. Peace and God’s blessings to ALL.
Following Bernie’s wishes, there will be no services and interment will be private.
To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
-
