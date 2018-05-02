Home   >   Obituaries   >   Barbara Sue Carberry, 74, worked at Fulton Bank, enjoyed NASCAR, music, time spent with family

Barbara Sue Carberry, 74, worked at Fulton Bank, enjoyed NASCAR, music, time spent with family

By on May 2, 2018

Barbara Sue Carberry, 74, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Carolyn’s House, Harrisburg.

She was born in Lancaster to the late B. Harold and Dorothy (Buckwalter) Thomas.

She attended Faith Evangelical Congregational Church in Lancaster and helped with Good News Club when her parents were living. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed NASCAR, crafting and listening to all types of music, especially country and southern gospel.

Barbara was most recently a customer service representative for over 10 years with Fulton Bank and previously worked for ADP.

Barbara is survived by a daughter: Lisa R. Anderson; four grandchildren: Christopher (Christy) Anderson, Michael (Amanda) Anderson, Gene (Judith) Anderson, Steven Anderson; a sister: Peggy (Levan) Smythe; and two brothers: B. Harold (Joyce) Thomas Jr. and Jerry (Barb) Thomas.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com..

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *