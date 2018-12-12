Barbara Ann Knowles, 88, Lititz Library volunteer, fashion coordinator at Doneckers, animal lover
Barbara Ann Knowles, 88, of Manheim, passed away at Pleasant View Retirement Community on Dec. 5, 2018. She had been under the care of hospice, and her family had been with her to say goodbye.
Barbara was the beloved wife of Glenn R. Knowles, who died in Jan. 2014. She was born in Quincy, Mass., the only daughter of Madeline and Leroy H. Himes.
Known for her artistic talents and wonderful fashion sense, she attended Vesper George School of Art in Boston, and enjoyed decorating and creating a beautiful home for her family.
She married Glenn Knowles on July 26, 1952 and they lived many places while they raised their family, including Mount Holly, N.J.; Park Forest, Ill.; Cherry Hill, N.J.; North Caldwell, N.J.; and finally to Lititz.
They lived on Speedwell Forge Lake for 21 years, then lived at the Mallard Pond development in Manheim for 16 years. Barbara moved to Pleasant View Retirement Home in 2016, and enjoyed her many friends and activities there.
She was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Lititz, and also attended St. Richard’s Catholic Church in Manheim, after moving. At St. James, she was a member of the knitting group there, and attended Mass almost every morning until a few years ago.
She took great pleasure in working as a fashion coordinator at Doneckers for more than 18 years. Before that she worked as volunteer at Lititz Public Library. She was a great animal lover and over the years, the family had an array of German Shepherds, cats and even a pet raccoon. The family spent many summers at Cape Cod, and had a great fondness for the beach.
Barbara is survived by her four children: Laura Knowles Callanan, wife of George Callanan, Lititz; Paul Knowles, husband of Judy Knowles, Corpus Christi Texas; Pam Griffe, wife of Terry Griffe, Lititz; and Deborah Hill, wife of Darryl Hill, State College. Her six grandchildren are: Sarah Snyder, Sean Snyder, Michael Knowles, Darryl Matthew Hill, Megan Korzon, and Taylor Hill. The newest and most delightful additions to her family are her two great-granddaughters: Francesca and Piper Jane.
Services were held Dec. 12 at St. James Catholic Church, Lititz. Interment was at Lititz Moravian Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to the Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz, PA 17654.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Nevin L. Myer, 82, Army vet, Cocalico H.S. math teacher, BV volunteer, collected Lionel trains
Nevin L. Myer, 82, of Lititz died at Brethren Village...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Dec. 13, 2018
Jane L. Eby, 88, of New Holland, formerly of Martindale,...
-
Mary S. Miller, 101, active at Ruhl’s UMC, worked at Mount Hope Dunkard Brethren Home
Mary S. Miller, 101, of Manheim, passed away into a...
-
Barbara Ann Knowles, 88, Lititz Library volunteer, fashion coordinator at Doneckers, animal lover
Barbara Ann Knowles, 88, of Manheim, passed away at Pleasant...
-
Richard L. Dosch, 90, Manheim handyman who could fix anything, could always make people laugh
Richard Lee “Dick” Dosch, 90, of Manheim, died at home...
-
Edna W. Cramer, 81, MCC housekeeper, CCF member, enjoyed floral arranging, canning
Edna W. Cramer, 81, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday,...
-
Ron ‘Newsy’ Newswanger, 76, One Poor Hombre and Newsy Travel owner, DJ, Renaissance man
Ron “Newsy” Newswanger, 76, of Manheim died peacefully at his...
-
Nevin L. Myer, 82, Army vet, Cocalico H.S. math teacher, BV volunteer, collected Lionel trains
Nevin L. Myer, 82, of Lititz died at Brethren...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Dec. 13, 2018
Jane L. Eby, 88, of New Holland, formerly of...
-
Mary S. Miller, 101, active at Ruhl’s UMC, worked at Mount Hope Dunkard Brethren Home
Mary S. Miller, 101, of Manheim, passed away into...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Victoria Rothstein says:
-
Joanne klee says:
-