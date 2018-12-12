Home   >   Obituaries   >   Barbara A. Rhodes, 81, upholsterer, outdoorswoman, loved her time at Lititz Senior Center

By on December 12, 2018

Barbara A. (McCarty) Rhodes, 81, of Manheim, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 with her loving family by her side.

Born in Huntingdon, she was the daughter of the late Lesley and Veda (Putt) McCarty. She was the loving wife to the late Paul Rhodes, with whom she shared over 60 years.

Barbara enjoyed fishing and camping, and was a skilled at upholstery. She enjoyed cooking and playing bingo. In her free time, she loved to spend time at the Lititz Senior Center with her friends.

Barbara is survived by two daughters: Linda Rhodes-Jones (Scott) of Manheim Township, and Sharan Rhodes of Manheim; six grandchildren: Jennifer Teal, Chris Rhodes, Michael Garrison, Krystle Cassel, Matthew Rhodes and Ashlee Rhodes; three great-grandchildren: Spencer, Kadance and Violet; and four siblings.

Barbara was preceded in death by two sons: Ricky “Butch” Rhodes and Frank C. Rhodes; and six siblings.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lititz Senior Center, 201 Market St., Lititz, PA 17543.

Memorial Services for Barbara were held Dec. 7 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. Interment followed at Manheim Fairview Cemetery.

To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.

