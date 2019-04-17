Barbara A. Hess, 71, government military inspector at ISC, enjoyed cruising, entertaining, cooking
Barbara A. Hess, 71, of Lititz, passed away after a lengthy illness on Monday, April 8, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Lancaster General Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Merial and Charles C. Speakman. Surviving are her husband: Harry Hess of Lititz; and his son: Colby Ryan of New York City; daughter: Michele Sager and her companion, Darryl Yarnes, also of Lititz; and brothers: Charles C. Speakman Jr. of Ephrata; and Thomas P. Speakman of Honey Brook.
Barbara graduated from Pequea Valley High School. She was last employed by ISC as a government military inspector. She served as past president and chairman of Elk Sertoma. She enjoyed travel, cruising, gardening, cooking, and entertaining. She was a member of Calvary Church on Landis Valley Road.
A memorial service was at Calvary Church on April 12.
Condolences may be shared at SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Robert C. ‘Bob’ Meck, 85, Lititz H.S. grad, Navy vet, Benner’s pharmacist, enjoyed yardwork
Robert C. “Bob” Meck, 85, passed away on April 8,...
-
Kimberly A. ‘Kim’ Freed, 43, die-hard Eagles fan, enjoyed playing softball, especially fond of cats
Kimberly A. “Kim” Freed, 43, of Manheim, passed away on...
-
Barbara A. Hess, 71, government military inspector at ISC, enjoyed cruising, entertaining, cooking
Barbara A. Hess, 71, of Lititz, passed away after a...
-
Gladys A. Hylton, 91, Lititz H.S. grad, music teacher, organist, choir director, world traveler
Gladys A. Hylton, 91, of Brethren Village, Lititz, passed away...
-
Betty A. Royer, 93, nurse, cherished her family, enjoyed flower gardening, trips to OCMD
Betty A. Royer, 93, of Manheim, died peacefully on Friday,...
-
Nancy J. Yoder, 88, hairstylist, co-owned Casual Beauty Shop, enjoyed her grandchildren
Nancy J. Yoder, 88, of Legends of Lititz and formerly...
-
Siv E. Cacamis, 97, Sweden native, mother of four
Siv Elizabeth Cacamis died in Lititz, on April 8, 2019....
-
Robert C. ‘Bob’ Meck, 85, Lititz H.S. grad, Navy vet, Benner’s pharmacist, enjoyed yardwork
Robert C. “Bob” Meck, 85, passed away on April...
-
Kimberly A. ‘Kim’ Freed, 43, die-hard Eagles fan, enjoyed playing softball, especially fond of cats
Kimberly A. “Kim” Freed, 43, of Manheim, passed away...
-
Barbara A. Hess, 71, government military inspector at ISC, enjoyed cruising, entertaining, cooking
Barbara A. Hess, 71, of Lititz, passed away after...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Alice says:
-
-
Cory Van Brookhoven says: