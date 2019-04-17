Home   >   Obituaries   >   Barbara A. Hess, 71, government military inspector at ISC, enjoyed cruising, entertaining, cooking

By on April 17, 2019

Barbara A. Hess, 71, of Lititz, passed away after a lengthy illness on Monday, April 8, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Lancaster General Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late Merial and Charles C. Speakman. Surviving are her husband: Harry Hess of Lititz; and his son: Colby Ryan of New York City; daughter: Michele Sager and her companion, Darryl Yarnes, also of Lititz; and brothers: Charles C. Speakman Jr. of Ephrata; and Thomas P. Speakman of Honey Brook.

Barbara graduated from Pequea Valley High School. She was last employed by ISC as a government military inspector. She served as past president and chairman of Elk Sertoma. She enjoyed travel, cruising, gardening, cooking, and entertaining. She was a member of Calvary Church on Landis Valley Road.

A memorial service was at Calvary Church on April 12.

Condolences may be shared at SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.

