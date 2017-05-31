- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
Arthur Montagu Cholmeley-Jones Jr., 86, Navy vet, career salesman, enjoyed target shooting, swimming
Arthur Montagu Cholmeley-Jones Jr., 86, of Lititz, passed away May 22, 2017 at Moravian Manor, where he resided for the past five years.
Born in Drexel Hill, he was the son of the late Arthur Montagu and Carolyn (Kirshnek) Cholmeley-Jones. Montie was married for 54 years to Edwina (D’Angeli) Cholmeley-Jones, his beloved Winkie.
Montie was a graduate of St. Andrews School in Delaware; and later attended the University of Virginia. A veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955 and was stationed in Iceland and French Morocco. He was a career salesman, beginning his career at Atlantic Richfield. He continued his sales career in the printing field, and retired from Keystone Sixty-Five of Blue Cross Blue Shield.
He was a member of the Union League of Philadelphia, The Society of the Sons of St. George, and was a lifetime member of the NRA. Montie enjoyed target shooting and competed on the Mount Joy Sportmen’s Club pistol team. He was also an avid swimmer, enjoyed birdwatching, watching polo matches and reading his favorite authors. He loved animals and was particularly fond of his dogs, which he walked religiously.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Edwina, are his three children: Catherine Sophia Marzean, wife of Shawn, of Lancaster; Arthur Montagu Cholmeley-Jones III, of Pittsburgh; and Edward Roynan Cholmeley-Jones, husband of Deb (Corsi), of Media; four grandchildren: Dante, Vivienne, Armond and Gianni.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the stall of Moravian Manor for the care and compassion they shared with Montie throughout his residency and in his final days.
Services were held May 28 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Lititz. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Benevolent Care Fund of Moravian Manor, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543.
To send on line condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in downtown...
- Posted May 24, 2017
- 0
-
Penguin Hotel Restaurant Is Your Summertime Spot
Bet you wouldn’t think that a trip to the Penguin...
-
What’s on Tap
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers,...
-
Keep Cool in Summer, Warm in Winter with Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning
Warm weather is surely on the way, and you’ll want...
-
May’s Service Center: What You Should Know About Service
When your middle name is SERVICE, you know that May’s...
-
Lititz Fireworks: Will this year’s show be the park’s grand finale?
Editor, Record Express, In 1846, Lititz resident Charles Getz put...
-
Residents react to downtown redevelopment plans
As expected, the Record Express’ exclusive on plans to repackage...
-
Robert M. Hess, 86, Korea vet, Rohrer’s Quarry retiree, outdoorsman, loved to joke and tell stories
Robert M. Hess, a 50-year resident of Lititz, passed away...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 0
-
Penguin Hotel Restaurant Is Your Summertime Spot
Bet you wouldn’t think that a trip to the...
-
What’s on Tap
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft...
-
Keep Cool in Summer, Warm in Winter with Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning
Warm weather is surely on the way, and you’ll...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 0
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
Marian L Shatto says:
-
aimee says:
-
Sheri Garman says: