Arthur Montagu Cholmeley-Jones Jr., 86, Navy vet, career salesman, enjoyed target shooting, swimming

Arthur Montagu Cholmeley-Jones Jr., 86, of Lititz, passed away May 22, 2017 at Moravian Manor, where he resided for the past five years.

Born in Drexel Hill, he was the son of the late Arthur Montagu and Carolyn (Kirshnek) Cholmeley-Jones. Montie was married for 54 years to Edwina (D’Angeli) Cholmeley-Jones, his beloved Winkie.

Montie was a graduate of St. Andrews School in Delaware; and later attended the University of Virginia. A veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955 and was stationed in Iceland and French Morocco. He was a career salesman, beginning his career at Atlantic Richfield. He continued his sales career in the printing field, and retired from Keystone Sixty-Five of Blue Cross Blue Shield.

He was a member of the Union League of Philadelphia, The Society of the Sons of St. George, and was a lifetime member of the NRA. Montie enjoyed target shooting and competed on the Mount Joy Sportmen’s Club pistol team. He was also an avid swimmer, enjoyed birdwatching, watching polo matches and reading his favorite authors. He loved animals and was particularly fond of his dogs, which he walked religiously.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Edwina, are his three children: Catherine Sophia Marzean, wife of Shawn, of Lancaster; Arthur Montagu Cholmeley-Jones III, of Pittsburgh; and Edward Roynan Cholmeley-Jones, husband of Deb (Corsi), of Media; four grandchildren: Dante, Vivienne, Armond and Gianni.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the stall of Moravian Manor for the care and compassion they shared with Montie throughout his residency and in his final days.

Services were held May 28 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Lititz. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Benevolent Care Fund of Moravian Manor, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543.

To send on line condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.

