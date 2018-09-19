Arlington Miller, 94, dairy farmer, owned Elmdale Dairy Store, Penryn Fire Company volunteer
Arlington Miller, 94, resident of United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz, and formerly of Newport Road, Elm, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.
Born in Penn Township, he was the son of the late Graybill and Florence Myer Miller. He was the husband of the late Marian Brubaker Miller, who died in 2017.
Retired in 1987, Arlington owned and operated his dairy farm in Elm for over 40 years. He also owned the former Elmdale Dairy Store for 10 years, and worked for the Manheim Auto Auction for 16 years. Arlington was a member of White Oak Church of the Brethren, Manheim and in his earlier years he was active with the Penryn Fire Company. Arlington enjoyed gardening and playing games.
Surviving are two sons: Carl L., husband of Karen Youndt Miller; and John G., husband of Linda Kreider Miller, both of Lititz; a daughter-in-law: Erma Gerhart Miller of Manheim; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Eugene Miller of Lancaster; and Roy Miller of Bullhead, Ariz.; and a sister: Helen Kegerreis of Schaefferstown.
He was preceded in death by a son: Clair E. Miller; and a brother: Harlan Miller.
Services were held Sept. 19 at White Oak Church of the Brethren, Manheim. Interment was in Graybills Brethren Cemetery, Elm.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Arlington’s memory to United Zion Retirement Community Caring Fund, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
