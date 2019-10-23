Arlene G. Whitcraft, 93, Hess Family Practice, Schreiber worker, enjoyed NASCAR, cherished her family

Arlene G. Whitcraft, 93, of Lititz, died peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital.

Born in Chapman, she was the daughter of the late Clark and Alice Flick Fogel. Arlene was the loving wife of the late Harold J. Whitcraft, who died in January of 1996.

In 1946, Arlene graduated from nursing school at Preston Retreat Hospital in Philadelphia. In her early years she was a licensed practical nurse working for Dr. Paul Hess Family Practice in Lititz. Arlene through the years worked at the former Coulson Heel Company, Akron; and at F.R. Schreiber Company in Lititz. She attended the former St. John’s Lutheran Church, Brickerville. Arlene’s interests included visiting the family cabin, playing cards and table games, going out to lunch with her friends, and rooting for her favorite NASCAR driver Jimmy Johnson, or the Phillies. She had a deep passion for her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons: Preston H. Whitcraft of Lititz; Perry L., husband of Wendy Whitcraft of Neffsville; a daughter: Penny L., wife of Michael Gerfen of Lititz; three grandchildren: Josh, husband of Leann; Katie Jo; and Jonathan; two sisters: Doris Hummel of Bath; and Evelyn. wife of Paul Archibald of Wickliffe, Ohio.

Preceding her in death are three sisters and seven brothers.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Arlene’s funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 S. Broad St., Lititz on Friday, Oct. 25, at 11:30 a.m. There will be a viewing on Friday morning from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Brickerville.

