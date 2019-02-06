Arlene G. Hershey, 94, Middle Creek COB member, prayer warrior, enjoyed crochet, walking
Arlene G. Hershey, 94, formerly of Manheim, passed away unexpectedly and went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at Brethren Village.
Born in Penn Township, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Lottie Graybill Hess. She was the wife of the late Nelson H. Hershey, who died in 1997.
Arlene was a member of Middle Creek Church of the Brethren, Lititz. A prayer warrior, Arlene also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, walking and she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving are three daughters: Belinda K., wife of William Hess of Lititz; Rita A., wife of Mark C. Wagner of Brogue; Sonda L., wife of Gary L. Haldeman of Manheim; seven grandchildren: Kelly, Darby, Christy, Abbey, Emmy, Lindsey and Kiana; 15 great-grandchildren; and two siblings: J. Wilbur, husband of Barbara Hess of Manheim; and Bernice, wife of Paul Groff of Lititz.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law: David M. Graybill; and two sisters: Dorothy Stauffer and Marian Minnich.
Services were held Feb. 5 at Brethren Village Chapel, Lititz. Interment will be private in Graybill’s Brethren Cemetery, Elm.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Arlene’s memory to Bible Helps, P.O. box 391, Hanover, PA 17331.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
