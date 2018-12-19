Home   >   Obituaries   >   Ardeth G. Wolgemuth, 87, mother of two, Lititz COB member, enjoyed tennis, bowling

Ardeth G. Wolgemuth, 87, mother of two, Lititz COB member, enjoyed tennis, bowling

By on December 19, 2018

Ardeth G. “Ardie” Wolgemuth, 87, of Brethren Village, Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.

Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Gibble) Groff.

Ardie was a former member of Florin Church of the Brethren and a current member of Lititz Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed playing tennis, bowling and rollerskating.

Ardie is survived by a daughter: Brenda Stetler of Ramrod Key, Fla.; a sister: Beatrice Kurtz, wife of Robert of Brethren Village, Lititz; and a brother: Donald Groff, husband of Kathy of Lititz.

She was preceded in death by a son: Robert Scott Wolgemuth; and two brothers: William and Gerald Groff.

A memorial service honoring Ardie’s life was held at Lititz Church of the Brethren on Dec. 17. Interment will be private at Cross Roads Cemetery, Mount Joy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive #100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Sheetz Funeral Home, Mount Joy, handled the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at sheetzfuneralhome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *