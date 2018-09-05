Anne Beaver Bowman, 74, home ec teacher, worked for PA Dept. of Vocational Ed., enjoyed singing, golf
Anne Beaver Bowman, 74, of Lititz, died on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 at Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy.
Born on Oct. 14, 1943 in Pfoutz Valley,she was the daughter of Sara and Ross Beaver, and the wife of Robert K. Bowman.
She graduated from Greenwood High School; received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of PA, where she was a member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority; and a master’s degree in education from Temple University.
She taught home economics at Cumberland Valley High School and worked at the PA Department of Vocational Education. In Lancaster, she was the Director of Arbitration for the Better Business Bureau for 18 years.
Anne was an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, where she was a former church council member and sang in the choir. She enjoyed singing and was also a former member of the Lancaster Symphony Chorus.
Her volunteer activities included 24 years as administrative assistant to the Fulton Theater development staff and serving as a former president of the Fulton Guild, singing ministry for the actively dying with Songs for the Journey, and formerly serving on the board of directors of Meals on Wheels and on the advisory board for the Penn State Extension in Lancaster County.
Her passion was to help and care for family and friends. At their new community, she loved to introduce Lancaster County to new residents, sharing information about out of the way places.
Anne enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Lancaster Country Club, serving as a past chairman of the Women’s Golf Association. Before taking up golf, she played competitive doubles tennis in the Mid-Penn region. In high school, she played softball, basketball and field hockey.
She also enjoyed reading with book clubs and attending Philadelphia Eagles football games. She developed a love of travel when she spent six months in Paraguay after college. She traveled frequently with her husband to lots of interesting places like India, Nepal, and South Africa; and with her sister and five first cousins to Spain and Switzerland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother: Lawrence “Larry” Beaver.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years: Robert; her son: Mark Bowman (companion Kate Kim) of West Hartford, Conn.; her daughter: Susan Bowman (companion James Brobyn) of Wilmington, Del.; her sister: Kathryn “Cathy” Hostetler (Ronald); and many extended family and friends.
Friends will be received by Anne’s family on Thursday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz; and again on Friday, Sept. 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, with a Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving to follow at 11 a.m. Friends will be received again after the service as well.
Memorial contributions in thanksgiving for Anne’s friendship and life may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601; or to the Ann Barshinger Cancer Patient Support Fund, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, or lancastergeneralhealth.org/makeagift.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
