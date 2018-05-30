Anna May Haldeman, 95, Noggles seamstress, passionate about helping children, collected clowns
Anna May Haldeman, 95, of Manheim, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday May 22, 2018.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John H. Sr. and Mary Richards Shaub. Anna May was the loving wife of George H. Haldeman, and they would have observed their 76th wedding anniversary in November of this year.
She was a seamstress for the former Noggles Garment Factory, Manheim. Anna May worked with her sister in making draperies and provided private sewing for people in the Manheim area. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and enjoyed collecting clowns. Throughout her life Anna May had a deep passion for helping children of all ages and devotedly gave monthly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for 18 years.
Surviving in addition to her husband, George, are two daughters: Georgiann, wife of John Shertzer of Elizabethtown; Mary, wife of John Enck of Jim Thorpe; a son: David J., husband of Susan Haldeman, of Manheim; three grandchildren: Stacey, Chrie, Christopher; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and a sister: Joanne, wife of Mervin Brandt of Manheim.
She is preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.
A visitation was held May 24 at Buch Funeral Home, Manheim. Interment was in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Anna May’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105; or Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
-
