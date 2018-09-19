Anna Mary Bowman, 97, Rothsville H.S. grad, taught Sunday school at Jerusalem Lutheran
Anna Mary Bowman, 97, of Lititz, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday evening, Sept. 16, 2018 at Luther Acres in Lititz.
Born in Warwick Township, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Minnie S. Graybill Becker. She was the wife of the late Warren M. Bowman, who died in 1999 after 51 years of marriage.
A homemaker, Anna Mary was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Rothsville where she taught children’s Sunday school classes in her younger years. She was a 1938 graduate of the former Rothsville High School. In addition to volunteering her time at her church, at Luther Acres, and with the Lititz Meals-on-Wheels, she enjoyed crocheting, sewing, embroidery, and reading.
She is survived by two children: Joyce, wife of Dave Klase, of Bedford; and Jay, husband of Rachel Myer Bowman, of Manheim; son-in-law: Greg Ecenrode of Lancaster; four grandchildren: Jerald Ecenrode, Jeffrey Ecenrode, Anna (Nathan) Stoltzfus, and Jonathan Bowman; and two great-granddaughters: Sadie Ecenrode and Natalie Stoltzfus.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter: Linda Ecenrode; and three siblings: Arnold Becker, Graybill Becker, and Leah Painter.
A funeral service will be held on Friday morning, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 36 Church St., Lititz, with Pastor Bonnie M. Oplinger officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family requests that flowers please be omitted. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Luther Acres Caring Fund, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543.
To express a condolence with the family, visit spencefuneralservices.com. Spence Funeral Services, Manheim, was entrusted with the arrangements.
