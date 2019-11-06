Anna Martin, 88, LCH worker, nurse, midwife, missionary, Landis Homes volunteer

Anna Martin, 88, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

Born in Compass, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Weaver Martin.

Anna was a graduate of Goshen School of Nursing and then midwifery training in London, England. She was devoted to her faith.

Anna dedicated her life to serving others. Following missionary service in Tanzania, Africa she returned to the U.S. and served at Booth Maternity Hospital in Philadelphia, a retirement home in Florida. After returning to Lancaster, she worked at Lancaster Community Hospital until her retirement. Upon retirement, she resided at Landis Homes where she volunteered.

She is survived by her brother: Raymond (Alice Good Martin) of Lititz; 12 nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and great nephews. She is also “Grandma” to Daniel and Baali.

She was preceded in death by her siblings: Arlene, Roy, Donald, Glenn and Janet Martin.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at the West Bethany Chapel of Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, with the memorial service to follow 2:30 p.m. Interment will be private at Old Road Mennonite Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Landis Homes Caring Fund in care of the Advancement Office: 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.

To leave an online condolence, visit CremationPA.com. Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Lititz.