Anna Maria Heisey, 85, mother of four, musician and poet with strong faith, enjoyed Bible study
Anna Maria Heisey, 85, of Manheim, formerly of Ephrata, transitioned from this earth to her glorious heavenly home and into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday Oct. 18, 2018, at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community.
Anna Maria was born in Lancaster to Stephen and Fannie Speece on Feb. 9, 1933, and was adopted at 11 years of age by David and Emma Gehman.
She is preceded in death by her birth and adoptive parents, and by her six siblings.
She is survived by her four children: H. Michael Heisey, husband of Merlin of Abbotsford, British Columbia; Sharon R. McCamant; James M. Heisey, husband of Sylvia, of Austin, Texas; and David M. Heisey of Houston, Texas. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Anna Maria was a musician and a poet who enjoyed sharing her poetry to glorify God. She devoted most of her life to loving, encouraging and praying for others. She received the most joy from spending time with the Lord, studying the Bible, and sharing truth and wisdom with those who needed inspiration.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the memorial service to celebrate her life at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., with visitation at 8:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions in Anna Maria’s memory may be made to Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community at 3026 Mt. Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
John Weidman & Sons is Your Family Heating & Cooling Experts
Since the 1930s, John Weidman & Sons, Inc. has been...
-
Ruth A. Huber, 88, Manheim H.S. grad, Noggles worker, teddy bear collector, liked Hersheypark
Ruth A. Huber, 88, of Manheim, passed away on Monday...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Oct. 25, 2018
Norma Brenner, 90, formerly of Bronx, N.Y., entered into rest,...
-
Kenneth M. Earhart, 55, Warwick grad, Plouse Precision Mfg. worker, Boy Scout, avid outdoorsman
Kenneth M. Earhart, 55, passed away on Friday, Oct. 19,...
-
Earl E. Groff, 89, Keystone Mills worker, Amish transporter, active at his church
Earl E. Groff, 89, formerly of Gretna Springs, Manheim, passed...
-
Robert D. Eshleman, 85, Korean War vet, Alumax retiree, enjoyed attending grandkids’ activities
Robert D. Eshleman, 85, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday,...
-
Anna Maria Heisey, 85, mother of four, musician and poet with strong faith, enjoyed Bible study
Anna Maria Heisey, 85, of Manheim, formerly of Ephrata, transitioned...
-
John Weidman & Sons is Your Family Heating & Cooling Experts
Since the 1930s, John Weidman & Sons, Inc. has...
-
Ruth A. Huber, 88, Manheim H.S. grad, Noggles worker, teddy bear collector, liked Hersheypark
Ruth A. Huber, 88, of Manheim, passed away on...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Oct. 25, 2018
Norma Brenner, 90, formerly of Bronx, N.Y., entered into...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Dellie McClung says:
-
-
Rebecca Lister says: