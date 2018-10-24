Anna M. Ginder, 90, MC cafeteria worker, active at Ruhl’s UMC, enjoyed motorcycling
Anna M. Ginder, 90, of Manheim, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 at the Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Mount Nebo, she was the daughter of the late Amos and Esther Martin Murry. Anna was the loving wife of Rufus B. Ginder, and they would have observed their 70th wedding anniversary on Christmas 2018.
For over 30 years, Anna worked in the Junior High School cafeteria for the Manheim Central School District. In her early years she was employed at RCA Corporation in Lancaster. Anna was an active and faithful member of Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, Manheim; where she helped in the nursery, was a choir member, and volunteered for church banquets for many years. Throughout the years Anna enjoyed going to the mountains, and she especially loved riding motorcycle with her husband.
Surviving in addition to her husband: Rufus; are three sons: Carl L., husband of Patricia Ginder of Manheim; Jay L., husband of Phyllis Ginder of Charlotte, N.C.; Denis L. Ginder of Mount Joy; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and four sisters: Verna Oberholtzer of Rohrerstown; Grace Murry of Strasburg; Erma, wife of David Feister of Lancaster; and Edna Hackman of Willow Street.
Preceding her in death is a son: Mark L. Ginder; five brothers; and three sisters.
Services were held Oct. 23 at Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, Manheim.
Those desiring may send contributions in Anna’s memory to: Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
