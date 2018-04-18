Angelita S. Baylon, 75, teacher, St. James Catholic member, gifted home decorator
Angelita S. Baylon, 75, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on April 12, 2018 at her home.
Born in La Carlota, Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Sergio Sitchon and Concepcion Dugtong. Angelita was the loving wife of Rito G. Baylon.
She graduated from La Consolacion College in Bacolod, Philippines, with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education (B.S.E.Ed). She then taught elementary school students in San Miguel, Philippines. Angelita immigrated with Rito to Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 30, 1971.
She was employed for several years in the banking industry, including at Marine Midland and Chase Manhattan Banks. Upon moving to Pennsylvania, Angelita started work in retail with Bon-Ton and JCPenney.
With a lifelong passion for her Catholic faith, Angelita was a devoted and cherished member of St. James Church in Lititz. She was a gifted home decorator, enthusiastic gardener, and avid traveler. Over the course of a memorable lifetime, Angelita had the opportunity to visit 140 international cities across 34 countries, and bring smiles and laughter to all those blessed to meet her.
Surviving is her husband: Rito G. Baylon; a son: Hubert Baylon; a sister: Yvonne Moldes; and two brothers: Leo Sitchon and Sergio Sitcho Jr.
Services will be held in the Philippines.
To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
