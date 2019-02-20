Angel M. DeJesus Sr., 89, Korea vet, Warner Lambert worker, Open Door Mission pastor
Pastor Angel M. DeJesus Sr., 89, of Manheim, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Born in Cialis, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Arsilio and Rafaela Ortega Ocasio DeJesus. He was the husband of the late Elsie DeJesus.
Angel was a Korean War veteran with the 65th Infantry and was decorated for bravery on the front lines of the conflict including two purple hearts and three bronze stars. He worked for many years at the former Warner Lambert Company of Lititz.
Angel heard the call of the Lord to follow him. He started his pastoring legacy at the Hunters Run Pentecostal Church in Gardners in 1971, where he continued to minister until the fall of 1976. Pastor Angel then started his new ministry at the Open Door Mission Church in East Petersburg, that he started with his own personal funds to reach the needy people in the surrounding area. He was also traveled the globe to plant churches in 17 different international locations including India, Russia, Canada, Philippines, Brazil and the Dominican Republic, to name a few.
He is survived by six children: Angeles “Ann” (Dennis Cassel), Alleese (Mike Tuscan), Angel M. Jr. (Sandy), Ragena, (Tim McCauslin) Jesse, (Tammy), and Kasey, (Clarelyn); the mother of his six children: Lorraine Brenner; and stepson: Jay Shelley; 17 grandchildren; 30-plus great-grandchildren; and siblings: Raphael DeJesus, Frank, Luis, Dulcilio, Margot, Gloria and Carmine.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Juan and sisters, Josefina and Nelida.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, Feb. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. The funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. with a viewing from 2 p.m. until the service at the funeral home, located at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Pastor Dave Hess will be officiating the service. Interment will be in a National Cemetery with military honors at a later date.
To send the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
