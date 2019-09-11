Andrew Thomas Allwein, 47, WHS grad, Army vet, insurance co. owner, gifted singer and athlete

Andrew Thomas Allwein, 47, of Prescott, Ariz., passed away peacefully in his wife’s arms on Sunday Aug. 11, 2019 after battling liver and kidney failure courageously for most of the summer, at Banner University Hospital in Phoenix, Ariz.

Born on Dec. 16, 1971 in Lancaster, he grew up in Lititz.

A 1990 graduate of Warwick High School, Andrew served six years in the Army, where he was stationed in Massachusetts, Germany, Korea, Texas, and Colorado. Post military, he lived in Colorado, Florida, and most recently Prescott, Ariz.

Passionate about nature, animals, and helping others, Andrew loved to make people laugh. He was a gifted vocalist (particularly loved barbershop) and naturally athletic (playing tennis, golf, softball, and volleyball) throughout his life.

Professionally, Andrew excelled in leadership roles and project management. In business, he had a knack for fixing what wasn’t working, could effectively improve its overall productivity, and increase the bottom line of each company he worked for. Prior to owning an insurance agency in Prescott, he performed these things seamlessly, effortlessly, and enthusiastically for multiple companies: Autonation and Ferrari, to name a few.

Married for over 15 years to his high school sweetheart, Dori Harnly-Allwein of Prescott, Ariz., they were grateful to have grown up together and to have had a second chance at love in early 2001. They officially married in 2004.

In addition to his wife: Dori; Andrew is survived by their son: Austin Robert Allwein of Honolulu, Hawaii; his parents: Gerald and Fran Allwein of Lititz; his brother: Shawn Allwein and wife Jennifer, of Downingtown; his in-laws: Phil and Darlene Harnly of Prescott, Ariz.; his sister-in-law: Dawn Faust and husband Rory of Flagstaff, Ariz.; seven nephews and one niece; his biological father: Stephen Stitinger of Naples, Fla.; and his two lovable beagles: Astro and Dino.

In place of flowers, you can express your condolences and support by going to andrewallwein.com

In his last few days, throughout his illness, and during his beautiful life, Andrew was always strong, brave, and courageous.

He was taken far too soon and is greatly missed. One of Andrew’s favorite quotes was, “When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.” – Jimi Hendrix.