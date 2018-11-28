Home   >   Obituaries   >   Amos G. Kulp, 81, Alumax retiree, long-time house painter, father of three

November 28, 2018

Amos G. Kulp, 81, of Manheim, passed away peacefully, at his daughter’s home, on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, surrounded by loving family.

He was predeceased by his wife, Faye Ann (Floyd) Kulp in 2016. He was the eighth child of the late Amos D. and Amelia (Geib) Kulp.

Amos retired from Alumax after 30 years and was a long time house painter.

Surviving are his children: Tawn (Anthony) Battiste of Holtwood; A. Kelly Kulp of Manheim; Tracee (Stephen) Montpetit of Akron; seven grandchildren; and a sister: Ruth (Dave) Shelly of Manheim.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Hospice and Community Care for the care and compassion Amos received.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 30, at 11:30 a.m. at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in Amos’ memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

