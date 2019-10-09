Alycia (Gorlaski) Andros, psychologist at Garden Spot High School, GOTR mentor, enjoyed hiking wine trails

Alycia (Gorlaski) Andros entered into heaven amidst a spectacular lightning show on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. She fought an 18-month battle against cancer with grace, class and heart, entering into rest with her husband holding her hand.

Born in Lancaster, Alycia was the daughter of Joseph M. and Joan (Long) Gorlaski of Lititz.

Alycia married her soulmate, Nathan Andros, on Oct. 7, 2017. They created countless memories together as they renovated and decorated their home, entertained their many friends, and hiked wine trails. She attended St. James Catholic Church, Lititz.

Alycia earned her bachelor’s degree at St. Francis University and her master’s at IUP, becoming a nationally certified school psychologist. She was passionate about her job as a school psychologist at Garden Spot High School. During her illness, she frequently mentioned her desire to return to work in order to help her students. Alycia also enjoyed her time mentoring young teens through her involvement with Girls on the Run. Her caring spirit touched many youth in the county.

Alycia lived life to its fullest and always cherished her family, faith and friends.

In addition to her husband: Nate; and her parents; Alycia is survived by brothers: Matthew Gorlaski, Charlotte, N.C.; and Justin Gorlaski, Oahu, Hawaii; and grandmother: Kathleen Gorlaski, Lancaster.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents: Gerald and Verna Long; paternal grandfather: Joseph Gorlaski; uncle: Richard Long; and cousin: Catherine Lowe.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Oct. 5 at St. James Catholic Church, Lititz. Alycia will be laid to rest at Witness Park in Lititz.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Girls on the Run (gotrlancaster.org) or CrossNet Ministries (elancocross.org).

To send condolences, visit Alycia’s memorial page at SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.