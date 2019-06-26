Alvin Brandt, 80, retired truck driver, owner and operator, father of five

Alvin Brandt, 80, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home.

Born in Palmyra on June 15, 1939, he was the son of the late Jacob and Florence (Moyer) Brandt.

Al was a retired truck driver/owner operator. He hauled boats all across the United States.

He is survived by his beloved dog: Spike; and his children: Rhonda Brandt, Elaine Brandt, Alvin Brandt (Stacey), Joleen Turner (John), and Alan Brandt (Monika). He was instrumental in the lives of Kevin Knoll, Keith Haller (Simone) and the late Kelly Haller; 10 grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; two brothers: Jacob Brandt (Dorothy) and Roger Brandt; and a sister: Irma Perri.

Al was preceded in death by his longtime companion: Barbara Haller.

A viewing will take place from 10 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz. Al will be laid to rest at Gingrich Mennonite Cemetery, Annville.

To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.