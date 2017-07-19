Home   >   Obituaries   >   Alta M. Good, 87, Bowmansville Mennonite Church member, enjoyed flower gardening

July 19, 2017

 

Alta M. Good, 87, of Lititz, formerly of Reamstown, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.

Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Noah and Edna (Martin) Nolt. Her husband of 64 years, Lloyd G. Good, died Nov. 1, 2016.

Alta was a homemaker and a member of Bowmansville Mennonite Church where she enjoyed working in the children’s ministry. She also enjoyed traveling, flower gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are two children: Charlotte, married to Ron Knauer, of Greenville, S.C.; and Sidney, married to Cindy (Sauder) Good, of Ephrata; a daughter-in-law: Anita Good of Reinholds; eight grandchildren: Beth Olsen, Janelle Sevilla, Christy Fulfer, Andrew Knauer, Ryan Knauer, Timothy Knauer, Shannon Good, and Nicole Weaver; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother: Melvin, married to Edith (Hess) Nolt; a brother-in-law: Paul Moyer; and two sisters: Irene, married to Ben Stoltzfus; and Emma Krantz.

Preceding her in death is a son: Nelson Good; a sister: Vera Moyer; and a brother-in-law: Paul Krantz.

Funeral services were held July 17 at Bowmansville Mennonite Church, East Earl, with Revs. Larry Weber and Tony Witmer officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.

If desired, donations may be made in Alta’s memory to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.

To send the family online condolences, visit groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.

