Alta B. Weaver, 102, nurse at Audubon Villa, Tanzanian nursing school director for EMM
Alta B. Weaver, 102, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Landis Homes.
Born on Aug. 23, 1916 in Blue Ball, she was the daughter of the late Amos W. and Anna (Burkholder) Weaver.
She was a member of Springville Mennonite Church since 1933.
Alta was a nurse education coordinator for Ephrata Community Hospital before she retired in 1982. After retirement she worked part-time at Audubon Villa, Lititz, and Lancaster Lung Association.
She graduated from West Reading Hospital School of Nursing in 1947, earned her Bachelors of Nursing from Wayne State University, Detroit, Mich., in 1953 and her Masters of Nursing from the University of Pennsylvania in 1965.
From 1954 to 1969, she worked in Tanzania under the Eastern Mennonite Mission. She instigated the founding of Shirati Nursing School, Tanzania, where she was director and instructor. She was then a nursing instructor for Eastern Mennonite College (now Eastern Mennonite University) in Harrisonburg, Va., and then at Neumann’s College, Aston.
Alta is survived by a sister: Lillian (Jason) Shaum; a brother: Amos B. Weaver; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters: Emma Zeiset, Lizzie Oberholtzer, Mabel, Anna Mary and Esther Weaver.
Services were held April 15 Springville Mennonite Church, Ephrata. Interment was in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
