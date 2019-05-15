Alma M. Rohrer, 100, homemaker, loving mother of three, worked at Rohrer Seeds, flower gardener
Alma M. Rohrer, 100, of Landis Homes, Lititz, went to be with her Lord on May 4, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born May 3, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Alice and I. Leaman Hershey. She grew up on a farm in Gap and attended a one-room schoolhouse. She worked at Gap Sewing Factory in the early years.
Alma shared 66 years of marriage with her husband, Clarence W. Rohrer, who passed away in 2005. They lived in Smoketown, where she was a homemaker and would occasionally help her husband in the family business, Rohrer Seeds.
She was a faithful member of Neffsville Mennonite Church. Alma was active in Farm Women #22 and with Child Evangelism Fellowship. She opened her home to a weekly Good News Club for many years. She loved raising flowers, feeding the birds, and taking walks. Alma enjoyed taking cross-country trips with her husband and spending vacations at Lake George, N.Y.
She especially loved spending time with family. She will be remembered for her joyful spirit and her wonderful meals and hospitality.
Alma is survived by her children: Carol Bowman (late John), Lancaster; and Elaine Hostetter (Carl), Lancaster; her daughter-in-law: Mary Ann Rohrer; and her beloved 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister: Arlene Snyder, (late Melvin), Lititz; and her brother, Clair Hershey (Myrna) of Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her son: Gary Rohrer (Mary Ann); her son-in-law: John Bowman (Carol); and two sisters: Ann Zook and Katherine Hershey.
Graveside services were held May 10 at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, 5307 Main St., East Petersburg, PA 17520; or Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Bachman Funeral Home, Strasburg, handled the arrangements. Condolences may be posted at bachmanfuneral.com.
-
