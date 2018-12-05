Allen H. Kreider, 80, owned Mt. Hope Motel, Dutch Kountry Kitchen, Amish transporter
Allen H. Kreider, 80, of Lancaster, formerly of Elizabethtown, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 at Lancaster General Hospital.
He was the loving husband of Flora (Craun) Kreider, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage this past May. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Allen H. and Anna (Leaman) Kreider, and stepmother Grace Kreider.
Allen along with his wife, were the owners of the former Mt. Hope Motel and the former Dutch Kountry Kitchen, both of Manheim. Allen also was a driver and dispatcher for Rohrer’s Quarry, Lititz. After retirement Allen was a self-employed driver for the Amish. Allen was a member of the Calvary Bible Church, Mount Joy. He enjoyed spending time with family, reading, and word puzzles.
Surviving in addition to his wife: Flora; are four children: Beverly Kreider, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Edward (Valerie) Kreider, Lancaster; Debra (Michael) Gerdin, Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Clifford Kreider, Mount Joy; six grandchildren: Rebecca (Mark) Masleh; Shaun (Monica) Kreider; Rachel, Matthew, Hannah and Gabrielle Gerdin; two great-grandchildren: Joshua and Abigail Masleh; and three brothers: Paul (Helen) Kreider, Mount Joy; Earl (Marian) Kreider, Manheim; and John (Kim) Kreider, Mount Joy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Gloria Shelly; and two brothers: Toby and Elvin Kreider.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Allen’s memorial service, at Calvary Bible Church, 629 Union School Road, Mount Joy (please use Jane Ave. entrance) on Monday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. There will be a time of visitation with the family at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Please omit flowers. Contributions in Allen’s memory may be sent to Retirees Prayer Fellowship, PO Box 546, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Mount Joy, was entrusted with the arrangements.
