Alfred J. ‘Jim’ Shay Jr., 86, Korea vet, Raybestos retiree, enjoyed books on tape, time spent with family

By on December 23, 2019

Alfred J. “Jim” Shay Jr., 86, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim.

Born in Lewistown, he was the son of the late Alfred J. Shay Sr. and Sarah (Conley) Shay. Jim was the husband of Shirley L. (Musser) Shay for 65 years.

Jim proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Raybestos-Manhattan, Inc. in Manheim. Jim was an avid sports fan, listening to Penn State and Philadelphia teams. He enjoyed listening to books on tape, fishing on the family camp in Perry County, and most of all, spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife: Shirley; are four children: David Shay, husband of Connie of Elizabethtown; Brenda Gall, wife of Stanley of Elizabethtown; Daniel Shay, husband of Robin of Bainbridge; and Debra Shay of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Patsy Meinhart of Lititz, and Nancy Harper of Brockport.

Jim was preceded in death by a sister: Betty Jane McNitt; and a brother: Thomas Shay.

Services were held Dec. 21 at Elizabethtown Mennonite Church. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

To send an online condolence, visit sheetzfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Sheetz Funeral Home, Mount Joy.

