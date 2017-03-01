- Roots and Blues 2017
Albert Breneman, 93, dairy farm owner, married 70 years, enjoyed family trips to Black Rock
Albert Breneman, 93, formerly of Manheim passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Landis Homes, Lititz.
Born in Rapho Township, he was the son of the late Mark and Ella Rohrer Breneman. He was the loving husband of Mary Jane Hess Breneman, celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 1.
Albert owned and operated a dairy farm in Manheim until his retirement. He was a member of Erisman Mennonite Church, Manheim. His interests included mowing lawn, four-wheeling, reading, traveling, playing Hand and Foot, and going to breakfast with his friends. Albert loved to spend time with his family, especially the annual trip to Black Rock.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are six daughters: Marcia, wife of Carl Shantz, of Akron; Lucy, wife of Dale Hiestand, of Bainbridge; Harriet, wife of Leon Sauder, of Mount Joy; Beth, wife of Gary Yoder, of Lancaster; Kay, wife of Rod Sinniger, of Manheim; and Jan, wife of Bruce Weaver, of Ephrata; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister: Mabel Weaver of Landis Homes.
He was preceded in death by a daughter: Carol Bright; and a grandson: Devin Hiestand.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at Landis Homes Retirement Community’s West Bethany Chapel, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz on Friday, March 3, at 3 p.m. There will be a public viewing at West Bethany Chapel on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m., and and again on Friday afternoon from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private in Erisman Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Albert’s memory to Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S. 12th St., P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
