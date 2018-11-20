A. Lorraine Dagen, 95, Rothsville H.S. grad, avid Lititz community volunteer, devoted to family
A. Lorraine Dagen, 95, of Lititz, died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 at Luther Acres.
Her greatest joy was being a wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late W. Martin and Elizabeth Zook Hess.
She was a graduate and valedictorian of the 1941 class of Rothsville High School, and later attended Millersville State College.
She was the loving wife of 62 years to the late Vincent R. Dagen who passed away on July 9, 2005.
Lorraine was a faithful and active member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lititz, where is was also a member of the Faith, Hope and Charity Sunday school class, and president of ELCA Women in 1963 to 1964.
After moving to New Jersey with her husband she joined Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, North Caldwell, and was active with the women’s guild of the church. She was also a member of the Roseland Women’s Club serving as president for two years. Other memberships included: Essex Fells Country Club, the Ladies Nine-Hole Golfers and volunteering on various committees. She enjoyed being a member of the Montclair Art Association and participated in their tours to historic sites.
In 1982 Lorraine returned to Lititz and again became a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, being active with the Katherine Lutheran Circle and supporting their projects. She was also a member of the Lititz Women’s Club and volunteered for Meals on Wheels in the Lititz area. Throughout the years, Lorraine enjoyed traveling to see her children, grandchildren, and sisters in various states, including Hawaii. With her husband as the driver, she planned ten trips to Europe where she was the navigator.
Surviving is a son: Terry Vincent, husband of Patricia Dagen of Murrell’s Inlet, S.C.; a daughter: Elaine Dagen, wife of Michael Simpson, of San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren: Virginia, Joseph, Marisa, Marquez, Gregory; six great-grandchildren: Aiden, Erin, Brayden, Beckett, Mia, Dagen; three sisters: Joretta, wife of Harold Groft, Fletcher, N.C.; A. Marlene Fix, Lancaster; E. Geraldine, wife of Robert Gillespie, of San Antonio, Texas.
Services were held Nov. 16 at Buch Funeral Home, Lititz. Interment was in Machpelah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Lorraine’s memory to: St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 200 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543.
To place a condolence online, visit, BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
