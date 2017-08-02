- EPAC’s ‘Hairspray’ lifts audience (and hair) to new heights
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
A year of American memories
Rotary exchange student returns to Poland after unforgettable experience in Lititz and beyond
Since Julia Borowczyk arrived in Philadelphia a year ago, she has visited 23 states and had three host families in Lititz.
The recent Warwick High School graduate from Gorzów Wielkopolski in Poland was able to see a sunset over the Grand Canyon, eat jambalaya in New Orleans, peer up at President Lincoln at Mount Rushmore, and witness Old Faithful at Yellowstone National Park.
Yet, her most meaningful memories are of her host families, the two little boys she took treat-or-treating for Halloween, and all of her high school friends.
Borowczyk was a participant in the Lititz Rotary Club’s youth exchange program, spending almost a full year with three local families. She also took a 31 day coast-to-coast bus trip with other exchange students to discover America, journeying from Las Vegas to Dollywood to Niagara Falls.
“I loved all the natural sites and the Grand Canyon took my breath away,” said Borowczyk a day before she was to head home to Poland.
She was also amazed at some of the manmade creations that have become iconic images of the United States. She gazed up incredulously at the towering skyscrapers of New York City as she stood in noisy, bustling Times Square. She was intrigued by the sights and sounds and flavors of the French Quarter in New Orleans.
Las Vegas might have been the most bewildering place of all to the Polish 18-year-old.
“There was the Eiffel Tower in Paris, gondolas in Venice, the Egyptian pyramids and ancient Rome all in the middle of the Nevada desert,” she said. She had never seen anything like it before.
Back in Lititz, she said goodbye to her host families, in a program that purposely exposes the teens to different living situations.
When she arrived at Philadelphia International Airport last August, she was picked up by her first host family, Jan and Kent Wiedemann, with whom she stayed for nearly three months. Then she went on to live with Donna and Stan Freydlin and their two young sons, Leo and Dmitriy. That was in late October, and Borowczyk discovered another wonder of American culture that might be almost as bewildering as Las Vegas.
Halloween.
She dressed up in a makeshift costume and took the young boys in their superhero outfits to collect candy from the neighbors. Their bags were filled with chocolate, candy bars, gummies and more. Like good all-American kids, they ate lots of it right away.
“We do not have anything like that in Poland,” she said. “I never heard of going around ringing doorbells and asking people for candy. What a wonderful idea.”
At Warwick High School, Borowczyk discovered that school could be more than math, English and science, although she excelled in her studies and earned top grades. She was first board on Warwick’s chess team, outmaneuvering her opponents. She also sang soprano in the high school choir and portrayed an island girl in Warwick’s musical “South Pacific.” And she served as manager of the volleyball team.
“In Poland, we do not have extra activities like these. It is just about school work,” she explained, adding that extracurricular activities gave her a broader experience and helped her make friends.
From the very first day she arrived at the high school, she felt warmly welcomed and has made many lifelong friends. When graduation day rolled around in June, she was thrilled to see two familiar faces in the crowd at Calvary Church in Manheim Township. Her parents, Bogdan and Ania, had traveled all the way from Poland to surprise their youngest child, with a little help from her host families, who knew all about their plans.
She lived the longest with her third host family, Tom and Jill Oehme, from January through June, before leaving on her month-long cross country bus trip. Then she returned to stay with the Wiedemanns before heading home to Poland.
A few of her memories of Lititz include seeing her first Amish buggy and visiting an Amish farm. She loved hanging out with friends in Lititz after school, and especially liked the authentic British charm of the Bulls Head Pub and the beauty of Lititz Springs Park. She celebrated Christmas with the Freydlins, helping her little “brothers” open their gifts. She also experienced the World War II Weekend in Reading, where she visited with reenactors portraying Polish women in camp.
“Lancaster County has more corn than they have in Poland,” she said, adding that lawns are much bigger and there is more space between homes.
In Poland, fewer people have cars. They rely more on trains, buses and bicycles. There are no school buses in Poland, she added. Students use public transportation to get to school.
“I really liked going on the school bus. It was much easier,” she said.
From the sprawling fields of corn to the towering buildings of Manhattan to the carved images of Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt and Lincoln at Mount Rushmore, it’s been quite a sojourn for Borowczyk. Looking up at Lincoln’s image, she was spellbound by its majesty.
“It gave me goosebumps,” she said.
When she returns to Poland this week, she plans to go to the local university. She has considered many careers, including doctor, lawyer, journalist, movie director and psychologist. Even though she might start her studies in Poland, she is hoping to continue her education at an American college or university.
“That would be my dream,” she says. “I now have family and friends here.”
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the Record Express. She welcomes reader feedback and story ideas at lknowles21@gmail.com.
About Laura Knowles
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Centerville Lawn & Landscape Helps Your Lawn and Landscape Thrive
As David Deckard of Centerville Lawn & Landscape explains, “We...
-
F&M Painting Is the Trusted Name for Full-Service Painting
Whether you need interior or exterior painting, you can rely...
-
Mick’s Is Your All-American Spot for Pub Fare
Heading to the latest blockbuster movie at Penn Cinema? You’re...
-
Unflagging commitment: Lititz man receives national polo honor
The Lancaster Polo Club was matched up against Darlington, Del.,...
-
A year of American memories
Rotary exchange student returns to Poland after unforgettable experience in...
-
Lititz and Regional police departments host National Night Out events
A night out in Clay Township Northern Lancaster County Regional...
-
Big fifth-inning rally lifts Lititz to sixth LNP Midget title
When the sixth inning was in the books, Lititz Oddfellows’...
-
Centerville Lawn & Landscape Helps Your Lawn and Landscape Thrive
As David Deckard of Centerville Lawn & Landscape explains,...
-
F&M Painting Is the Trusted Name for Full-Service Painting
Whether you need interior or exterior painting, you can...
-
Mick’s Is Your All-American Spot for Pub Fare
Heading to the latest blockbuster movie at Penn Cinema?...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 5
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Jason Snyder says:
-
Lisa Radinovsky says:
-