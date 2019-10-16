Will ‘walk’ for chocolate

Adults and kids alike enjoyed the 18th Annual Lititz Chocolate Walk sponsored by the Lititz Area Kiwanis Club on Saturday Oct. 12.

Held each year on the Saturday before Columbus Day, the event this year generated more than $80,000 to support children’s charities in the Lancaster area.

Organizers gave thanks for the support of the Chocolatiers, the businesses and the beautiful Chocolate Walkers for making this day a joyful one for so many kids in the community.

The event featured more than 25 locations, where participants toured the shops in downtown Lititz in search of mouth-watering chocolate treats. With samples donated from some of the region’s top chefs, bakers, ice cream shops and candy makers, Lititz Chocolate Walkers literally ate their way across town!

In the first 15 years, the Lititz Chocolate Walk has raised more than $400,000 in support of these charities, according the event’s web page.

“It is through the generosity of our sponsors and chocolate artists, along with a combined total of about 20,000 chocolate walkers, that this has been accomplished,” the page notes.

Over the years, Lititz Chocolate Walkers have traveled from across the USA to partake in this unique chocolate festival. Friends and families gather together to do the walk, buses come from other states packed with anxious chocoholics and local chocolate lovers wait anxiously to experience the joy of Lititz at its finest. Some groups even create their own tee-shirts for the Walk and you can see them moving together from stop-to-stop.