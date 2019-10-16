Will ‘walk’ for chocolate

Adults and kids alike enjoyed the 18th Annual Lititz Chocolate Walk sponsored by the Lititz Area Kiwanis Club on Saturday Oct. 12.
Held each year on the Saturday before Columbus Day, the event this year generated more than $80,000 to support children’s charities in the Lancaster area.
Organizers gave thanks for the support of the Chocolatiers, the businesses and the beautiful Chocolate Walkers for making this day a joyful one for so many kids in the community.
The event featured more than 25 locations, where participants toured the shops in downtown Lititz in search of mouth-watering chocolate treats. With samples donated from some of the region’s top chefs, bakers, ice cream shops and candy makers, Lititz Chocolate Walkers literally ate their way across town!
Event Chair Mark Freeman of the Lititz Kiwanis Club. Photos by Amy Spangler.
Anelisa Horst, Jake Thomson and Stevie Johns, employees of the recently opened Blackworth Live Fire Grill restock their Chocolate Walk table during the Oct. 12 event in downtown Lititz.
Mark Hoffman left, director of Luthercare’s dining services displays a sheet of chocolate bark, receiving an enthusiastic reaction from Colleen Wolfe of Sparta, New Jersey during a stop on the Chocolate Walk at Lititz Framing & Fine Arts and a.Heather & Co. In background is Chris Bryan, one of the nearly 200 volunteers providing assistance with Lititz Area Kiwanis Club event.
Elaine and Fred Turner makes the rounds of the 18th annual Chocolate Walk presented by the Lititz Area Kiwanis Club. The Raleigh NC couple, who are staying at Alden House bed and breakfast in downtown Lititz, added this event to their bucket list during one of their six previous visits to Lititz.
Karen Lubben, center, of Downingtown, with friends from Florida Carolyn and Jessica Lubben, sample frozen hot chocolate from Westwind Cafe during a stop on the Chocolate Walk stop at Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home. Lubben saw a Chocolate Walk sign during a June visit to Lititz, allowing her to make a well-timed purchase of tickets for often sold-out annual event.
Dee Czapko and Debbie Ghee sample meatballs in chocolate sauce at the Anne Brossman Sweigart Sports & Fitness Center at Linden Hall. The Pittsburgh friends have attended the annual Chocolate Walk event for more than nine years.
Brethren Village’s executive chef Chad Sweigart and sous chef Jennifer Evans prepare their Chocolate Walk display on the Lititz Historical Foundation porch. The culinary team’s offering for this year’s event is a dark chocolate Black Forest truffle with smoked cocoa and cherry powder.
In the first 15 years, the Lititz Chocolate Walk has raised more than $400,000 in support of these charities, according the event’s web page.
“It is through the generosity of our sponsors and chocolate artists, along with a combined total of about 20,000 chocolate walkers, that this has been accomplished,” the page notes.
Over the years, Lititz Chocolate Walkers have traveled from across the USA to partake in this unique chocolate festival. Friends and families gather together to do the walk, buses come from other states packed with anxious chocoholics and local chocolate lovers wait anxiously to experience the joy of Lititz at its finest. Some groups even create their own tee-shirts for the Walk and you can see them moving together from stop-to-stop.