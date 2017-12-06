WHS students present ‘Wings of Joy’ this weekend
The Warwick High School Music Department will present its annual winter holiday concert Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. in the Warwick High School Performing Arts Center, 301 W. Orange St.
Admission to the show is free. Donations will be accepted on behalf of the Warwick Warblers. Open seating begins an hour and a half prior to each performance.
This year’s program is entitled, “Wings of Joy,” a celebration of the joy that is discovered anew each year during the holiday season. The concert features the Warwick High School Symphony Orchestra, High School Concert Choir, Middle School Chorus and Choral Ensemble as well as the Holiday, Winter and Production companies. Directors for this year’s show include Debra A. Kline-Smith, director of choirs, and Ann M. Ahlers, director of orchestra.
“This music unites us, fills us with joy, deepens our hope, enriches our community and helps us better reach out to others this wonderful holiday season,” Kline-Smith says.
The music department dedicates this performance to all who have either directly or indirectly suffered this past year as a victim of disaster, injustice, or misfortune.
Musical numbers to be presented by the Warwick High School instrumentalists include “Gloria,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Christmas Vacation,” and “Mary Did You Know?”
The choral selections include “Christmas Angels,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Wings of Joy,” and “Hallelujah (Light Has Come).”
Soloists include Akash Banerjee, Johnathan Stephenson, Lauren Epps, Isabella Goss, Katie Bender, Micah Bomberger, Madison Felpel, Lillian Durbin, Lauren Epps, Amelia Fair, Caleb Goss, Marina Perrotti, Talia Bertrando and Heather Mitchell.
The choirs combine for their high-energy finale which includes “Joy to the World,” and “How Great our Joy!”
As in previous years, alumni and friends of Warwick High School are invited to join along in the singing of G.F. Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.”
