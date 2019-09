The members of the Manheim Central High School Homecoming Court have been determined. This year’s court is comprised of (left to right) Abigail Miller, Tori Fahnestock, Helena Bidelman, Laura Good, Kaylin July, Jaiden Neff, Lily Redcay, Kassidy Michael, Madelyn Barbush, and Lily Wagner. The queen will be crowned Saturday, Sept. 27 during the football match-up with Cocalico. A Homecoming dance for students will be held Sept. 28.