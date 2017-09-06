Whatever floats their boats
School board members tested on the ‘four Cs’
One day before classes started for Warwick students, school board members got a lesson in the four Cs.
At the board’s Sept. 5 meeting, a special voting session was held to prepare for the upcoming 2017-18 school year. Then the board studied up on Critical Thinking, Collaboration, Creativity and Communication (a.k.a. the four Cs).
In a group S.T.E.M. project, which is being used by students in the district, board members were divided into three teams. Director of Secondary Education Ryan Axe guided them on the project, which involved engineering a “boat” made from aluminum foil. The boat was then placed into a container of water, then loaded with various office supplies, such as masking tape, sticky note pads and pens. The object was to load up the foil boat with as many objects as possible without sinking it.
The champions were the red team, whose boat successfully floated with more than two pounds of weight. The blue team’s boat also floated, while the green team’s boat sank with its heavy load.
“I should point out that this is a S.T.E.M. project that is usually for elementary students, but you all did very well,” said Axe. “Except for the ones with the sinking boat.”
The point was to highlight a low-tech team project that can be done with minimal supplies. Team members learn to develop skills of critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and communication.
Prior to the team S.T.E.M. project, board members voted to line up several new teachers, substitute teachers, coaches and non-instructional personnel.
Jennifer Fry was approved as an elementary librarian at John R. Bonfield Elementary School, replacing Amy Hubler-Schweigert, who received a transfer.
Jacquelyn Hess was named as a grade five teacher at Kissel Hill Elementary School, replacing Paige Parks, who retired. Hess is a 2007 graduate of Warwick High School.
The board also approved the appointment of Kathryn Sutcliffe as a long term substitute math teacher at Warwick High School for the first semester of the 2017-18 school year. Sutcliffe is replacing Holly Plumb, who will be on a family and medical leave of absence.
Sarah Bressler was named as a long term substitute for fifth grade at Bonfield for the first semester, replacing Angela Dymond, who will be on a family and medical leave of absence.
Other new employees include Whitney Szobocsan as a student support assistant at the high school, Tracy Tarbet as a food and nutrition services assistant at Warwick Middle School, Claudette Steele as a student support assistant at John Beck Elementary School, Lana Brown as a food and nutrition services assistant at Bonfield, Lynette Fasnacht as a student support assistant at Kissel Hill Elementary School, Colleen Strauss as a food and nutrition services assistant at Kissel Hill, Stefanie Brutout as a student support assistant at Lititz Elementary School, and Elizabeth Metzler, Teresa Purvis and Jennifer Smith as student support assistants at Lititz El. Dawn Larsen was rehired as a food and nutrition services assistant at the middle school.
Randall Geissler was transferred from junior high head girls soccer coach to a junior high assistant girls soccer coach at the middle school, and Matt Kemble from a junior high assistant girls soccer coach to junior high head girls soccer coach. Lee Walter transferred from Science Olympiad advisor (100 percent) to Science Olympiad advisor (50 percent) at the middle school. He will share this position with Austen Lambert. Leslie Morgan transferred from tech resource (100 percent) to a tech resource (50 percent) at John Beck.
Volunteer coaches Hannah Bomberger, Danny Kline, Sarah Shetler, Allison Stauffer, Trey Cowher, and Shane Martin were approved.
Matthew Huber was named as a member of the school board’s Education Committee.
The board accepted the retirement of Vickie Brumbach as a student support assistant at John Beck. They also approved the resignation of Erin Smith as a gifted support teacher at Kissel Hill and John Beck.
Two Sunday use facilities requests were approved for the Lititz Youth Soccer Club to use the John Beck practice field, baseball field and soccer field for games, and Warwick Youth Girls Softball to use John Beck’s baseball field for games on Sept. 10.
Laura Knowles is a freelance reporter who covers the Warwick School Board beat for the Record Express. She welcomes reader feedback at lknowles21@gmail.com.
Whatever floats their boats
-
