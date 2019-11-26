Welcome to the ‘Agri-hood’
Buckwalter Farm’s 100-plus acre plan includes 320- housing-unit-concept, 50 percent open space, mixed-use, which requires rezoning
The future of development in Warwick Township was on the agenda of the Nov. 20 meeting of the Warwick Township Supervisors.
One was a vision of an agriculturally-themed mixed-use complex of homes, shops, markets, farming, and dining south of Lititz at the southern border of Warwick Township and Manheim Township.
The other was a traditional housing development located north of LItitz off Orchard Road near the intersection with Newport Road.
The Buckwalter Farm is located on Lititz Pike and East Millport Road, and has been through a metamorphosis of concepts for the future of the 100+ acre property.
In 2011, the plan was to build a shopping center with some housing along Lititz Pike. It would have been located across from the already-busy Shoppes at Kissel Village, with Giant, Target, and numerous eateries, stores, and businesses.
In 2017, the property owners presented an ambitious concept for a mixed-use development that would be reimagined as an agriculturally-themed development combining agricultural areas, apartments, restaurants, shops, and businesses.
On Nov. 20, property owners Bunnie Buckwalter and her sons Andrew Buckwalter and R.D. Buckwalter presented the latest interpretation of that plan to have mixed uses based on the agricultural roots of the farm. This time, it is more finely tuned, with areas being planned for wellness living, interconnected walking trails, and plenty of open space.
“We plan to have 50 percent open space,” said R.D. Buckwalter, who reported that they were inspired by other developments such as Serenbe near Atlanta, Ga.
Serenbe features four hamlets with complementary commercial centers focused on the elements of a well-lived life, including arts for inspiration, agriculture for nourishment, health for well-being and education for awareness.
Buckwalter Farm would be similar as a model of an “agri-hood,” explained R.D. Buckwalter, with a cluster of residential hamlets blending with a variety of mixed uses.
Working with Alex Piehl of RGS, the plan has taken shape, working with existing structures, such as the barn on Lititz Pike, along with the farmland, woods, and stream.
On the west side, there would be 112 apartment units, 49 townhouses, and 25 single-family homes, offering 186 housing units. On the east side, the housing units would total 134, with 60 apartments, 56 townhouses, and 18 single-family homes. In total, there would be 320 housing units.
The conceptual plan shows the existing barn on Lititz Pike, which would likely be used as a restaurant and retail, possibly farm-related. There would also be office buildings to the south end of the development. Through the center of the plan, the stream and ponds would retain their natural appeal with trees, meadows, and woodlands.
“The idea is that you can walk to everything,” said R.D. Buckwalter. “It would be very pedestrian-friendly.”
One of the main challenges is that the area is heavily trafficked along Lititz Pike. Developers will need to determine access points, possibly off Lititz Pike and off East Millport Road.
One Lititz-area resident expressed his concerns about adding more traffic to the area, which is already congested at peak drive times.
R.D. Buckwalter pointed out that the newest concept would have less impact than the plan for a traditional shopping center.
“It would be thoughtful in design,” he said, noting that it was being targeted toward a variety of incomes and ages, from young families to retirees, all seeking plenty of open, natural spaces with little maintenance.
Supervisor Herb Flosdorf was impressed with the concept, saying,” I have to commend you for a very progressive concept.”
Warwick Township manager Daniel Zimmerman pointed out that the mixed-use plan would require rezoning to allow for the different uses. Extensive traffic studies and stormwater plans would be required to allow for the Backwaters’ “agri-hood” to become a reality.
To the north of Lititz, the more traditional Orchard Road development was reviewed. The developer is Randy Hess who seeks to create a subdivision plan for the 49-acre R-1 property. With several steep slopes and a meandering stream, the development has some challenges.
Chris Venarchick of RGS Associates explained that they had made some adjustments in the previous plan for 70 single-family homes. Instead of the original four cul-de-sacs, the updated plan calls for two cul-de-sacs. The newest version of the plan is intended to cause less disturbance to the woodlands. Nearby there is a preserved farm.
The newest plan also offers two access points to the development, and another emergency access is being considered for fire trucks and ambulances.
There were concerns expressed about the risks of changes in water pressure in an area that already has some issues. Traffic is another concern, as it is with all new developments.
Several nearby residents pointed out that the intersection of Newport Road and Brunnerville Road is already overcrowded and difficult to navigate at peak driving times. The new development is likely to acerbate that, they said.
“It’s a balancing act,” noted supervisor chairperson Logan Myers, adding that state laws require that municipalities allow for growth. “It is always hard to deal with change when you don’t know what it is going to be.”
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
About Laura Knowles
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Outfitters Adventure Travel opens in Lititz
Lititz is home to a new gateway to the world...
-
Orchard Road: ‘a more traditional development’
Just north of Lititz, developer Randy Hess’ proposed Orchard Road...
-
Welcome to the ‘Agri-hood’
Buckwalter Farm’s 100-plus acre plan includes 320- housing-unit-concept, 50 percent...
-
Horst Arts hosting grand opening Dec. 7 and 8
Horst Arts recently opened at 52 S. Main Street, Manheim....
-
Students and staff embrace Warwick Strong
The first annual Warwick Strong Day kind of went to...
-
Legacy of love
Fifteen years ago, Lisa Kalinowski’s young nephew was diagnosed with...
-
First taste of snow
Sunday morning ushered in Thanksgiving Week and, much to delight...
-
Outfitters Adventure Travel opens in Lititz
Lititz is home to a new gateway to the...
-
Orchard Road: ‘a more traditional development’
Just north of Lititz, developer Randy Hess’ proposed Orchard...
-
Welcome to the ‘Agri-hood’
Buckwalter Farm’s 100-plus acre plan includes 320- housing-unit-concept, 50...
-
Zoning board approves dog breeding kennel
A very quiet “boo” could be heard when the...
- October 16, 2019
- 9
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Kevin Campbell says:
-
Kathy Bomgardner says:
-
DONALD J PAWLOWSKI says: