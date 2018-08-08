Home   >   News   >   Water, water everywhere

Water, water everywhere

August 8, 2018

Sump pumps all around Lititz worked overtime last weekend as local neighbors struggled to cope with flooding all across the area. Road closures became an overnight nuisance as residents woke up to the sight of closed roads, barricades, flooded basements, and rescheduled weekend events.

While no major damage was reported, a mature tree fell by a house in Lititz due to moisture-soaked roots.

A birds-eye view of the ducks having the time of their lives in the flooded Lititz Springs Park on Saturday. photo by Bill Thomas of Click-U Photography. 

“The roots and all came out, ripped up the cement and tore down the power lines,” said Tim Snyder, mayor of Lititz Borough. No injuries were reported. Captivating photos also showed an extremely flooded Lititz Springs Park, with water seeping. Due to the flooding, the park was closed last Saturday. Snyder notes that it often floods, and “it will dry out as it always does.” He assured the public that the annual Craft Show, staged by the Lititz Rotary Club, will go on as planned. While the show will take place, members of the Lititz Rotary Club will be making some adjustments to the annual fundraiser, due to the current condition of the park.

“All the crafters in the park will be moved to the street. We will get in touch with them to let them know where they will be moved to. The only vendors in the park that will not be effected are those in the “J” section,” says Lititz Rotary Club President Tom Oehme.

Heavy rains pounded the township, giving way to flooding of the meadow next to the Cocalico Creek in Millway. Shown to the left is the historic 1832 Millway mill. Photo by John David Wissler.

 

The Cocalico Creek flooded Log Cabin Road in Warwick Township was underwater Saturday. Photo by Cheryl Port. 

In the township, crews also rescued occupants from a home on Log Cabin Road. Erb’s Mill Covered Bridge was also blocked off, as several feet of water from the Hammer Creek flowed over the road. Down the road, the intersection of Whitcraft Drive and Cocalico Road was filled with water, nearly completely covering a stop sign.

Several parts of Ephrata were also flooded, including Green Dragon Farmers Market, which sustained several inches of water. No major damage was reported. Grater Park was also flooded, which delayed Saturday’s afternoon performance of West Side Story by an hour at Ephrata Performing Arts Center.

