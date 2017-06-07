Home   >   News   >   Warwick will graduate 337

Warwick will graduate 337

By on June 7, 2017

Warwick High School expects 337 seniors to cross the stage and accept a diploma on Friday evening, June 9. The ceremony will be held indoors at Calvary Church, Lancaster.

The ceremony will include a prelude of music by the WHS symphonic band, and two selections by the WHS band, “Pomp and Circumstance,” and “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Principal Kristy Szobocscan will welcome those present. Four students will speak at the ceremony: Shohini Banerjee, Collin Heckman, Alec Winpenny, and Will Mobley.

The Salutatorian and Valedictorian will be announced that evening, and faculty will introduce honor graduates.

Addressing the Class of 2017 will be Dr. Timothy Quinn, school board member; and Dr. April Hershey, superintendent. Members of the Warwick School Board will distribute the diplomas.

This year, the Class of 2017 made a donation of $1,000 to Teen Hope in honor of classmate Skylar Heffner. They also made a donation of $2,000 to the Student Support Fund as their class gift.

Look for commencement coverage in next week’s paper, and check out our special graduation section, which includes photos of graduates from local schools, in this week’s Record Express.

 

About digital editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *