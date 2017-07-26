- EPAC’s ‘Hairspray’ lifts audience (and hair) to new heights
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
Warwick Township sees increase in neighbor complaints
United Zion Retirement Community is looking at a change of direction in the expansion of the retirement community just north of Lititz.
At the July 19 Warwick Township supervisors meeting, a public hearing was held for a request to modify a conditional use request that had been approved last year. The new plan is to add 10 independent living apartments within the existing community.
The conditional use request that was approved in July 2016 was for a 3,000-square-foot addition offering skilled-nursing care. With the new proposal, the plan is for 10,980 square feet that will provide two additional floors that have 10 independent living apartments. There would be four apartments on the lower level and six on the upper level.
The building would have the same footprint, but would be higher, not to exceed the 60-foot maximum allowed. Parking spaces would be adjusted to allow for the expansion.
According to Mark Hackenburg of RGS, who presented the plan on behalf of United Zion Retirement Community, the modification of the previous plan will help United Zion fill a growing need for independent living apartments in the community. He noted that the apartments help to support the cost of skilled nursing care at the retirement home.
With the proposed expansion for United Zion, there would be a total of 54 housing units, including 27 cottages, 17 apartments, and the 10 new apartments.
“United Zion fills a niche in the Lititz area for more affordable retirement living,” said Hackenburg, adding that the proposed expansion will allow United Zion to provide that option in the community.
Supervisors are expected to make their decision on the conditional use request at the August 16 meeting, or possibly in September.
In other business, a preliminary and final plan for Jonestown Bank was approved by supervisors with three waivers. The bank will be located on Route 501 at the front area of the Weiser’s Market. Work is expected to begin in September.
Increase in complaints
Zoning officer Tom Zorbaugh reported that Warwick Township has had an increase in neighbor complaints for everything from overgrown grass and weeds to roosters and chickens. He noted that as the township increases in density, people are finding issues with their neighbors and filing complaints.
“We are not out there looking for issues. They find us,” said Zorbaugh, who has been responding to complaints such as noisy roosters and unused cars parked along the street.
He encouraged people to take the first step in being understanding of neighbors and building a better relationship with neighbors so that they can discuss issues without having to call the township. Tolerance and patience can go a long way to improving the situation, he noted.
Supervisors agreed to submit a grant application to Commonwealth Funding Agency for Phase 2 of the Sixth Street expansion. Township manager Daniel Zimmerman said that it would most likely take a year or two before they would be likely to hear anything.
