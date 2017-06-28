- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Warwick Township also OKs liquor license transfer
If all goes as planned, it won’t be long before the Turkey Hill on North Oak Street in Warwick Township will be selling more than gasoline and ice cream.
At the June 21 meeting of Warwick Township supervisors, approval was given for the transfer of a liquor license to the Turkey Hill at 600 N. Oak Street, along East Newport Road.
That means that shoppers will be able to pick up a six-packs of beer along with potato chips, pretzels and other snack foods at the convenience store.
Supervisors held a public hearing to review the resolution that would allow Turkey Hill to take over the liquor license from the now-closed Caribbean Inn in Manheim. Turkey Hill is asking to remodel their store so that beer could be sold for on-the-premises consumption and to go for customers.
Attorney Paul Namey represented Turkey Hill and explained that the remodel would involve setting up a new section to the front and right of the store where beer could be purchased. There would be a limit to two six-packs of beer that customers could buy. There would be a designated area with 30 seats, including four booths and three tables.
Renovations would cost approximately $300,000 and there would be no table service. Customers will be able to get beer from a walk-in cooler or large coolers in that area. There would be no amusements or games, and the seating would also be available for consumption of ready-made sandwiches, snacks and other foods.
There would be a two-beer limit for on-site consumption, Namey said. Beer and wine sales would be limited between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday.
“There would be very strict regulations for scanning photo IDs,” explained Namey, adding that store employees would be trained and certified in RAMP, which stands for Responsible Alcohol Management Program, through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
Alcohol can only be consumed within the designated area, and persons drinking will be closely supervised to be sure they are over 21 and not becoming intoxicated. They will not be permitted to drink outside of the store or in the parking lot.
“Most people will be picking up a six-pack or two to take home,” said Namey.
He reported that the Turkey Hill will stock popular brands as well as craft beers. They will not have wine initially, but may add that at a later date. He projects that beer sales will make up approximately 9.7 percent of sales at the store.
Namey noted that Turkey Hill is based in Lancaster County and has 240 locations in Pennsylvania, along with 20 more in Ohio and Indiana. As an involved member of the community, Turkey Hill donates more than $500,000 to community projects and services.
“We have a hard-earned reputation in the community and would never jeopardize that,” said Namey, assuring supervisors that the beer section of the Turkey Hill will operate under strict operational procedures.
The request falls under Pennsylvania’s new Act 39, which was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf and opens up the sales of beer and wine to locations such as gas stations and convenience stores.
“Best of luck to you,” said chairman of the supervisors Logan Myers. “Cheers!”
Turkey Hill is making a similar request in Lititz Borough to transfer a liquor license from River Street Café in Marietta to the Turkey Hill store at 735 S. Broad St. The public hearing was set for June 27 at 7 p.m. See the related story in this week’s Record Express.
Traditions of America
In other business, Warwick Township approved the Traditions of America Phase 5 subdivision plan. The plan calls for 85 homes to be built, including 67 single homes and 18 attached dwellings. The clubhouse will be expanded by 800 square feet to allow for growing use of the facility and there will also be additional parking at the clubhouse. An additional bocci court is also be added.
There are only 12 lots available in the first four phases of the 55-plus Traditions of America development off West Millport Road. Developers want to “keep the sale momentum going” by adding Phase 5. They reported that it has been more successful than they had ever imagined.
Additional access to the Phase 5 development will be provided via the former Hess Lane off West Woods Drive. Hess Lane is being renamed as Leib Lane, in honor of the historic Leib House that was recently moved from the Traditions of America property to the adjoining Lititz Bend development. The house was moved 800 feet by Wolfe Building Movers to its new location by Reid and Whit Buckwalter in order to save it from possible demolition.
Supervisors also approved a sewer module for the Glick/Fisher subdivision plan.
Rothsville Lions Park
They agreed to a bid from ProWall to purchase a 48-foot exterior wall system for the township’s hockey rink at the Rothsville Lions Park. The rink will be used for street hockey and inline hockey. The ProWall system is made of durable, rotationally-molded plastic, offering a containment system that is used for ice hockey, inline hockey, floor hockey, soccer, lacrosse, indoor football and other sports.
Laura Knowles is a local freelance reporter who covers the Warwick Township municipal beat for the Record Express. She welcomes reader feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
