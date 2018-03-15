Warwick students join National School Walkout
By Cory Van Brookhoven & Patrick Burns
(Photos by Cory Van Brookhoven)
More than a dozen Warwick students Wednesday joined the “National School Walkout” organized to commemorate 17 people killed by a teenage shooter on Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
The Warwick students broke from a group of other students who left class at 10 a.m. but remained on campus.
Warwick officials had set up specific spots at both the high school and middle schools where a banner was available for students to sign and send condolences to the students and staff at school in Parkland, Fla.
Warwick junior Trinity Ellis and others had actively solicited students for weeks to take part in the march off campus, initiated by the Women’s March Network and scheduled on the one-month anniversary of the shooting.
The planned event called for faculty and students from around the country to “walk out for at least 17 minutes beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.”
Ellis offered her views on why the walkout was warranted.
“I’m walking out to not necessarily to enact change, because one school cannot change anything,” Ellis said before the walkout. “Rather, I want people to see this, no matter how many people participate, and think. Think about why we want this. When people start thinking, change will come.”
Almost immediately after stepping off school grounds, at about 10:20, an unidentified woman approached the Warwick Students, thanking them for organizing.
With tears in her eyes, she stated that a very close family member of hers was the victim of a senseless shooting. After exchanging hugs and words of strength and encouragement, the students made their way through the Lititz Springs Park.
The group then headed east, eventually marching down both sides of Main and Broad streets. While a cold and gusty winds whipped, one student exclaimed, “I can’t feel my hands, but I can feel democracy!”
As cars and pedestrians passed them on the streets, many honked their horns in support, while other onlookers stopped to take selfies with them.
Following the march, Ellis reflected.
“As one of the protesters today, seeing so many kids talk and debate about this topic, things are changing in this nation for the better,” she said.
Ellis previously discussed the “terms of accomplishments” the walkout might achieve.
“I hope that our school sees that we must put more safeguards in place, such as metal detectors,” she said. “I am passionate because I will not be silent anymore; sitting around watching kids my age and younger die trying to just get an education is completely wrong.”
She explained the event is to draw awareness that “kids in this generation should not have to have a school shooting in the back of their minds 24/7 while at school.”
“You shouldn’t have to sit in class and plan out how’d they get out in every classroom they are,” Ellis said. “You shouldn’t have nightmares about what might happen if your school got shot up. No kids should feel unsafe at school. I am hoping this will make people talk about an important issue and get the people in power to realize that if something doesn’t change. Soon this generation is going to vote them out of office and put in someone who will help us get change and feel safe in school.”
The scene at Warwick occurred in unison with students around the nation who left class at 10 a.m. local time for at least 17 minutes — one minute for each of the dead in the Florida shooting. Some led marches or rallied on football fields, while others gathered in school gyms or took a knee in the hallway. At some schools, hundreds of students poured out. At others, just one or two walked out in defiance of administrators.
Warwick Superintendent April Hershey on Tuesday posted a letter on the district’s website explaining how administrators opened a dialogue with student leaders at the high school and middle school “in the interest of safety for all our students.” The superintendent’s letter noted that students who left campus were subject to disciplinary action.
Hershey wrote, “due to supervision and safety concerns, parents/guardians of elementary school students wishing to have their child ‘walkout’ of their classroom during this time, will need to come to their building, sign their child out of school for that time period, and be responsible for the supervision of that child off school property.”
The letter ended by stressing the district’s concern for student safety and “it is not, nor will it ever be the intention of Warwick School District, its administration, board or staff to influence the political thoughts and ideas of our students.”
Warwick did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for official details on the walkout.
A post about the walkout on the Record Express’ Facebook page on Wednesday generated significant feedback — both passionately sympathetic and critical.
The post garnered nearly 100 shares by Thursday afternoon.
Ellis noted the responses reflect the event’s success in awakening students politically and compelling the community to talk about the student’s concerns.
“I went to school and heard from many of my peers how it would be so important for us to participate; to show our small town what some of us believe,” she wrote on Facebook. “The amount of debates that went on throughout the school were wonderful. For the first time people were really getting into politics and discussing all forms of policy and regulation surrounding the walkout.”
-
