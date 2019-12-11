Warwick starts 2-0, claims Nothing But Net Tip-Off title
The Warwick boys didn’t waste any time getting a couple of big-time tests.
Competing in the season-opening Nothing But Net Tip-Off Tournament last Friday and Saturday, the Warriors faced two teams in host Lower Dauphin and Central Dauphin which combined for 41 wins last winter.
Both were District Three 5A Tournament qualifiers.
And the Falcons not only won the District title, but then came within one point of advancing to the State semi-finals, losing 51-50 in OT to Moon last March.
“(Lower Dauphin) has expectations and the people who were a part of the team last year expect to win,” Warrior coach Chris Christensen said in the pre-season. “So it will be a big first test for us.”
The Falcons didn’t disappoint, but Warwick, the reigning Section Two champs and an L-L League finalist last year, stepped up, winning 47-36 in Friday’s semi-finals.
Then less than 24 hours later, senior Conor Adams scored a game-high 21 points and the Warriors knocked off Central Dauphin 65-59 to claim the tournament championship.
“Being the first two games, we definitely had some ups and downs,” Christensen said. “I don’t think we were actually really good, which is a good thing. We talked to our guys &tstr; we’re still an unfinished product, but being able to beat two quality teams like that that early on was good for us.”
Warrior junior point guard Joey McCracken earned Tournament MVP honors and junior Kai Cipalla was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Cipalla knocked down a big ‘three’ in the fourth quarter against the Rams, helping Warwick hold on for the six-point win in the finals.
After Warwick built its lead to 50-42, CD rallied for 10 straight points — capitalizing on a press which forced four consecutive turnovers by the Warriors &tstr; to go in front 52-50.
But Adams and Caleb Schmitz (8 points) sparked an 11-0 burst by Warwick to give them the lead for good.
“There were some runs. We had some bad turnovers and let (CD) back in it,” Christensen said. “But what was really good to see was we never lost our composure, and we re-composed ourselves and were able to finish down the stretch and pull it out.”
McCracken and Cipalla each finished with 11 points to help lead a Warrior offense which had seven total players contribute in the scoring column.
“Scoring all over the place is a good thing,” Christensen said. “It makes it hard for people to match up and guard you and stop one guy. So being able to see scoring all over the place definitely benefits our team versus having just one or two guys score all the points. Knowing that basically everybody on the floor is capable of giving you 10, 12 points and so on makes it tough for other teams.”
Tate Landis buried a pair of first-half ‘threes,’ while Adams and Cipalla chipped in with seven points apiece, as Warwick led 18-13 after one and 32-28 going into the locker room.
The Rams remained close in the third, but Adams had nine points in the quarter, including a three-point play, to help the Warriors maintain a six-point advantage, 46-40, at period’s end.
“Conor just plays — that’s the best thing about him. The moment’s never too big,” Christensen said, “he’s always ready to go and he just goes and plays. He lets everything else take care of itself.”
Central Dauphin’s Rance Russo and Ryan Smith combined for 43 points in Friday’s 65-60 win over Lampeter-Strasburg, but the Warriors were able to limit them to 19 points on Saturday, with Russo scoring 10 of those.
“We basically figured, ‘Let’s try and cut them in half,’ and we got them to 19,” Christensen said.
De’von Haggans, a 6-foot-4 junior forward, led the Rams with 17 points, including 11 in the second half as Central Dauphin got within 63-59 late, but could get no closer.
“They definitely have some talented players,” Christensen said. “Haggans had a pretty good game. He’s a really, really good athlete. He caught us off-guard a little bit with some of his moves in the paint, but I think we did a good job on their two main scorers.”
In Friday night’s semi-finals, Chase Yarberough scored a team-high 11 points, while Schmitz and Cipalla each added nine, leading the Warrior boys past Lower Dauphin 47-36.
Warwick darted to a 16-5 lead after one, and still led 23-13 at the half on its way to a big season-opening victory.
Yarberough had two of the Warriors’ five treys, with McCracken, Landis and Cipalla also connecting from beyond the arc.
Junior Josh Gardner led the Falcons with 15 points, including three triples.
This week in a pair of girls-boys doubleheaders, after traveling to Manheim Central last night (Wednesday), the Warriors open league play Friday by hosting Manheim Township.
“It’s just one of those rivalries that no matter what, you know it’s going to come down to the end,” Christensen said. “We’re excited for it.”
